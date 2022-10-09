Big Ten Week 6 Rewind: Buckeyes and Wolverines take care of business on the road

It may have been of an eventful weekend of college football around the country, but it was mostly business as usual in the Big Ten. The Big Ten West race continues to take some interesting turns as Nebraska is back from the dead and in the thick of the division hunt, and Wisconsin bounced back in a big way since making a coaching change following last week’s embarrassment.

But in the East, the top two teams in the conference hit the road for the first time this season and came away with comfortable victories. But two teams in the division lost at home to their opponents from the West.

Here is a quick rundown of all of the scores and results from the Big Ten’s Week 6 schedule, along with a look at the updated conference standings. Penn State and Minnesota were each off in Week 6 and will return to action in Week 7.

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

C.J. Stroud made one mistake in the first quarter when he had an interception returned 32 yards for a Michigan State touchdown, but the rest of the afternoon was near perfection for the Big Ten’s best quarterback. Stroud passed for 361 yards and six touchdowns as the Buckeyes dominated Michigan State in East Lansing. Michigan State has fallen to 2-4 this season and is suddenly a team in danger of not reaching the postseason with games against Michigan and Penn State still to be played. Michigan State was held to just seven rushing yards as a team, with Payton Thorne being taken down for a loss of 23 yards and no player having more than nine rushing yards against the Buckeyes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had three touchdowns with 131 receiving yards and Emeka Egbuka had 143 yards as Ohio State’s dynamic receiving duo continues to impress.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Iowa (Week 8)

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Indiana hung with Michigan for a half, but the Hoosiers were blanked at home by Michigan after halftime as the Wolverines pulled away for a 21-point victory in Bloomington. Indiana rushed for just 19 yards as a team with quarterback Connor Bazelak being sacked seven times. Blake Corum rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and J.J. McCarthy passed for 304 yards with three touchdowns to help keep Michigan unbeaten as they prepare to host Penn State next week.

Up next for Michigan: vs. Penn State

Up next for Indiana: vs. Maryland

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

Purdue and Maryland went back and forth in a battle between two of the Big Ten’s top passers. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa had three touchdown passes and 315 yards while Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell had a pair of touchdowns with 360 yards. Purdue found a way to win despite three turnovers.

Next up for Purdue: vs. Nebraska

Next up for Maryland: at Indiana

Wisconsin 42. Northwestern 7

In its first game since the removal of Paul Chryst, Wisconsin sure had the look of a team that was ready for a clean slate. The Badgers beat up on Northwestern in Evanston from start to finish to give interim head coach Jim Leonhard his first victory as head coach of the Badgers.

Graham Mertz had a career-high 299 yards and five touchdowns in the win and BRaelon Allen rushed for 135 yards. Wisconsin converted 10 of 15 third-down plays for a first down and piled up over 500 yards of offense.

Next up for Wisconsin: at Michigan State

Next up for Northwestern: at Maryland (Week 8)

Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Iowa‘s offensive woes continued on the road in a defensive slugfest against Illinois. Iowa managed just 22 yards of total offense and was unable to capitalize on three Illini turnovers. Illinois running back Chase Brown had 146 yards to continue to lead the Big Ten in rushing yards this season.

Iowa has been held to fewer than 10 points in a game three times this season in their first six games. Yuck.

Next up for Iowa: at Ohio State (Week 8)

Next up for Illinois: vs. Minnesota

Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13

Rutgers had a 13-0 lead at halftime but the offense went cold in the second half. Nebraska managed to wiggle out of New Jersey with a 14-13 victory at Rutgers on Friday night. The Nebraska running game was held in check by the Scarlet Knights but Casey Thompson delivered enough in the second half with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Trey Palmer midway through the fourth quarter.

Next up for Nebraska: at Purdue

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Indiana (Week 8)

Updated Big Ten standings

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan 6 0 3 0 Ohio State 6 0 3 0 Penn State 5 0 2 0 Maryland 4 2 1 2 Indiana 3 3 1 2 Rutgers 3 3 0 3 Michigan State 2 4 0 3

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Illinois 5 1 2 1 Purdue 4 2 2 1 Nebraska 3 3 2 1 Minnesota 4 1 1 1 Wisconsin 3 3 1 2 Iowa 3 3 1 2 Northwestern 1 5 1 2

Bowl Eligible

Michigan

Ohio State

