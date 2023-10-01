Big Ten Week 5 roundup: Blowout Saturday

If you had other things to do this weekend, the Big Ten tried to make sure you didn’t really miss a whole lot. The final scores coming in around the conference tended to be a bit lopsided in the end, although how some of those games got to that point was interesting. Michigan traveled for the first time and smashed Nebraska right from the jump, but Penn State had a much tougher time establishing itself on the road against Northwestern.

For the most part, there was not a lot of dramas to be found on the Big Ten schedule this weekend. Penn State and Minnesota had the most intriguing matchups as the games played out before both ended up with a win. And the nightcap between Iowa and Michigan State was every bit what you might expect out of a matchup between those two programs. You decide if that’s a good thing or not.

Here is a look at everything that went down around the Big Ten in Week 5.

No. 2 Michigan 45, Nebraska 7

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Any threat of Michigan losing in its first road game of the season was quickly put to rest right from the jump. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was locked in from the start and led the Wolverines to a quick and dominating 14-0 lead in the first quarter and 28-0 advantage at halftime. Michigan continued to flex on Nebraska after halftime en route to an easy road win in Lincoln.

McCarthy passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 30 yards and another touchdown in the lopsided win. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a score as well. Roman Wilson had two touchdowns, including one of the catches of the weekend in college football.

OH MY GOODNESS ROMAN WILSON 😱 What a catch by the @UMichFootball WR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aOBP2RKM34 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

This was one of the worst losses in the career of Matt Rhule not only because of the final score but also being embarrassed like this on Nebraska’s home field by the class of the Big Ten. The world saw on display just how far Nebraska has to go.

Next up for Michigan: at Minnesota

Next up for Nebraska: at Illinois (Friday, Oct. 6)

No. 7 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Penn State hit the road for its second game of the season, and it was just as choppy on offense as its last road trip. Ironnically, the road struggles for the offense took place in the same state of Illinois. Penn State trailed Northwestern 10-3 in the first half and lost Kaytron Allen to an injury. After being tied 10-10 at halftime, the Nittany Lions pulled away in the second half as the defense racked up six sacks.

Penn State’s defense continues to be dominant, but the offense has some growing and lingering concerns that need to be addressed in the coming weeks.

Next up for Penn State: UMass (Week 7)

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Howard

Maryland 44, Indiana 17

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana had no answers for slowing down the Big Ten’s passing yardage leader. Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and he rushed for another, as Maryland routed the Hoosiers to improve to 5-0. Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones each had over 100 receiving yards, and Felton caught three of the Tagovailoa touchdowns.

This game wasn’t even as close as the final score would suggest. 14 of Indiana’s 17 points were scored in the fourth quarter, which started with Maryland leading 37-3. Maryland looks about as prepared for their big road game next week as they could be.

Next up for Indiana: at Michigan

Next up for Maryland: at Ohio State

Purdue 44, Illinois 19

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After being knotted in a low-scoring battle in the first half, Purdue blew this one wide open in their favor after halftime. Hudson Card through two touchdowns and Devin Mockobee rushed for another, all in the third quarter, to build a 16-13 lead to a 37-13 advantage going to the fourth quarter.

Mockobee scored a key touchdown but Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the game’s leading rusher for the Boilermakers in the win. The win improved the defending Big Ten West champs to 2-3 on the year and dragged Illinois down to 2-3 as well. The Illini are now 0-2 in Big Ten play, digging a hole in the division after making a push for the division crown last year.

It will be a short week for Illinois as they host Nebraska on Friday night in Week 6.

Next up for Illinois: vs. Nebraska (Friday, Oct. 6)

Next up for Purdue: at Iowa

Minnesota 35, Louisiana 24

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota needed someone to step up and make the big plays in a home win against Louisiana, who gave the Gophers all they could handle. Daniel Jackson ended up being that guy for Minnesota with a pair of touchdown catches, including the key fourth quarter score to help put the game out of reach once and for all.

Minnesota trailed at halftime, 17-14, but scored three straight touchdowns before the Ragin’ Cajuns picked up a late touchdown with the game all but decided.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Michigan

Rutgers 52, Wagner 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

As expected, Rutgers got back in the win column in Week 5 with a favorable matchup with an FCS opponent a week after losing at Michigan. The Scarlet Knights dominated Wagner in every facet of the game by allowing just 106 yards of total offense and just six first downs.

Rutgers rushed for 268 yards as a team and allowed the ground game to basically control the game against Wagner. Kyle Monangai rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and Gavin Wimsatt passed for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for Rutgers: at Wisconsin

Iowa 26, Michigan State 16

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The best game of the weekend in the Big Ten ended up being the Iowa–Michigan State game. The Hawkeyes rebounded from their road loss at Penn State by putting together a fourth-quarter rally for a 10-point win. Down 16-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, Iowa’s special teams came to the rescue on a night when Iowa lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a left leg injury in the first quarter.

Drew Stevens kicked a 36-yard field goal with just 5:19 remaining in the game to tie things up. Then Cooper DeJean returned a punt 70 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, and Stevens added a field goal in the final minute of the game to put things away for good.

In typical Iowa fashion, the Hawkeyes got a win despite only accumulating 222 yards of total offense. But the defense forced four turnovers by the Spartans.

Next up for Michigan State: at Rutgers (Week 7)

Next up for Iowa: vs. Purdue

Big Ten Standings

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the month of September is over, we will start taking an look at the updated Big Ten standings on a weekly basis. Here is where things stand at the start of October as we move into Week 6 on the college football schedule.

BIG TEN EAST W L B1G W B1G L 1 Penn State 5 0 3 0 2 Maryland 5 0 2 0 Michigan 5 0 2 0 4 Ohio State 4 0 1 0 5 Rutgers 4 1 1 1 6 Indiana 2 3 0 2 7 Michigan State 2 3 0 2

BIG TEN WEST W L B1G W B1G L 1 Wisconsin 3 1 1 0 2 Iowa 4 1 1 1 Minnesota 3 2 1 1 Purdue 3 2 1 1 5 Northwestern 2 3 1 2 6 Illinois 2 3 0 2 Nebraska 2 3 0 2

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire