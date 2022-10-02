Big Ten Week 5 Rewind: Purdue upsets Gophers, Bielema’s happy return to Wisconsin

The Big Ten West race is about as wide open as it has ever been, and new favorites in the division could be on the rise. Illinois and Purdue scored huge wins in the division in Week 5, with the Illini giving Bret Bielema a happy return to Wisconsin and Purdue handing Minnesota its first loss of the season.

It was mostly business as usual in the Big Ten East, but there could be a wild card factor developing in the division with the Maryland Terrapins. While Ohio State and Michigan did what was expected of them, Penn State looked like a team that has some work to do in their upcoming bye week.

It was a busy weekend with a full slate of Big Ten football in Week 5. Here is a look at all of the action from this weekend around the Big Ten, followed by the updated Big Ten standings after the events of Week 5.

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

It was pretty much business as usual as Ohio State took care of business at home against an overmatched Rutgers squad. C.J. Stroud had a pair of touchdowns and 154 passing yards in the win for the Buckeyes and Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and FIVE touchdowns.

But tempers flared a bit late in the game when Ohio State punter Aron Cruikshank took off running for a big gain on the ground. The reaction led to the head coaches exchanging some heated discussion points in the fallout.

Wow. Missed this one earlier. Aron Cruikshank was ejected because of this late hit. A skirmish broke out and Greg Schiano and Ryan Day exchanged words by the Ohio State sideline after it happened #OhioState #Buckeyes #Fight #CFB #Rutgers #Football 🎥 via BTN pic.twitter.com/En0hsCSXbj — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) October 2, 2022

#OhioState head coach Ryan Day and #Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano exchange words after a fight breaks out on the Buckeyes' sideline. pic.twitter.com/CaHDBSwedS — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) October 1, 2022

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Nebraska

Story continues

Next up for Ohio State: at Michigan State

No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Oct 1, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson (44) moves in for the tackle as offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (77) attempts to block during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

If you wanted a good defensive battle, Michigan and Iowa were a good opportunity for that. Iowa was held scoreless at home until the fourth quarter and Blake Corum and Michigan had a steady performance to slowly put the game out of reach on offense going into the fourth quarter. Iowa’s running game was a non-factor with just 35 rushing yards as a team. Iowa’s Spencer Petras was taken down for a loss of 31 yards in the game by the Michigan defense with Mike Morris accounting for two sacks.

Next up for Michigan: at Indiana

Next up for Iowa: at Illinois

No. 12 Penn State 17, Northwestern 7

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) fumbles the ball during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Despite winning another game to go 5-0 for the second straight season, Penn State won’t have much to be happy about on offense. While the weather conditions were less than ideal, Penn State’s offense had five turnovers in the game, leaving James Franklin visibly irate on the sidelines. But the defense kept Northwestern from scoring any point off turnovers and saved the day for the Nittany Lions.

Next up for Penn State: at Michigan (Week 7)

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Wisconsin

Purdue 20, No. 23 Minnesota 10

Oct 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) looks downfield against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota took its first loss of the season, and not having one of the top running backs in the Big Ten may have played a factor. With no Mohamed Ibrahim at their disposal, Minnesota needed a big day from quarterback Tanner Morgan, but he was picked off three times by Purdue and the Gophers’ running game could not make up for the absence of Ibrahim.

Aidan O’Connell returned for Purdue after missing last week’s game, but he was also without a touchdown pass and was picked off twice.

Next up for Purdue: at Maryland

Next up for Minnesota: at Illinois (Week 7)

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bret Bielema was behind so much success in Madison as the head coach at Wisconsin, but on Saturday he coached Illinois to a big win in the Big Ten West on his old stomping grounds. And he used a familiar formula to do it with a strong performance from one of the Big Ten’s top running backs. Chas Brown rushed for 129 yards as the Illini ran away from Wisconsin with a stunning 34-10 victory.

Braelon Allen had just two rushing yards on eight carries.

Next up for Illinois: vs. Iowa

Next up for Wisconsin: at Northwestern

Maryland 27, Michigan State 13

Oct 1, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley signals for the kicking team after a first-quarter touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The slump continued for Michigan State, who has now lost three straight games, each coming by double digits. And things won’t get any easier for the Spartans next week either.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 314 yards and the Terrapins outgained the Spartans 489-321 for a terrific rebound from last week’s road loss at Michigan. These Terps can play, while Michigan State is going back to the drawing board before things spiral completely out of control.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Ohio State

Next up for Maryland: vs. Purdue

Nebraska 35, Indiana 21

Oct 1, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a team that needed a win. Nebraska took time in their off week to regroup a bit after a tough start to the season, and it paid off with a win against Indiana on Saturday night. Anthony Grant rushed for 136 yards and Casey Thompson passed for 270 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Trey {almer’s 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter broke a 21-21 tie for Nebraska, and the Huskers tacked on one more touchdown to seal the deal for a much-needed win in Lincoln.

Next up for Indiana: vs. Michigan

Next up for Nebraska: at Rutgers

Updated Big Ten standings afterWeek 5

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan 5 0 2 0 Ohio State 5 0 2 0 Penn State 5 0 2 0 Maryland 4 1 1 1 Indiana 3 2 1 1 Rutgers 3 2 0 2 Michigan State 2 3 0 2

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Northwestern 1 4 1 1 Nebraska 2 3 1 1 Purdue 3 2 1 1 Illinois 4 1 1 1 Minnesota 4 1 1 1 Iowa 3 2 1 1 Wisconsin 2 3 0 2

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire