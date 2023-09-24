Big Ten Week 4 roundup: Buckeyes top Irish, Penn State dominates

Anyone who didn’t get their fill of drama and late-game heroics in college football and the Big Ten in Week 4 simply cannot be satisfied. The Big Ten had plenty of drama on tap in Week 4 with a pair of home teams going to overtime for victories, Ohio State turning in a last-second road victory in a top-1o showdown and the annual whiteout game in Happy Valley. Oh, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh returned to the sidelines as well.

Yes, the Big Ten had a little bit of everything in Week 4 from start to finish. And coming out of the weekend, the top three teams in the conference continue to look the part. But could there be an emerging wild card generating some momentum with Maryland’s latest performance?

The rankings referenced below are the US LBM Coaches Poll rankings. Here is a look at everything that went down around the Big Ten in Week 4.

No. 4 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14

Ohio State and Notre Dame served up quite the dramatic ending to a top 10 battle on Saturday night, and it went as down to the wire as possible. Ohio State celebrated a wild last-second victory with Chip Trayanum just getting the football across the goal line on a 3rd-and-Goal from the Notre Dame 1-yard line with just one second remaining on the game clock. The touchdown gave Ohio State an exhilarating 17-14 victory.

Ohio State was stopped short on its previous possession at the Notre Dame 11-yard line when Emeka Egbuka was stuffed for a run of no gain on fourth down from the 11-yard line.

Ohio State had a brief scare with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. briefly leaving the game with an injury, but he did return to the game. Harrison was injured on a play that resulted in a 61-yard touchdown run by TreVeyon Henderson in the third quarter to put the Buckeyes up 10-7 at the time. Notre Dame took a 14-10 lead on a 96-yard touchdown drive.

Kyle McCord passed for 240 yards and Egbuka was Ohio State’s leading receiver with 96 yards on 7 receptions. Harrison Jr. had just three catches for 32 yards.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Maryland

No. 7 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0

Penn State‘s defense suffocated the Iowa Hawkeyes all night long in a cold and rainy Beaver Stadium. The weather didn’t dampen the mood of the whiteout crowd in attendance, however (the second-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history), as Drew Allar tossed four touchdowns, and the defense held Iowa to fewer than 100 yards of offense.

The 76 yards allowed by Penn State are the third-fewest allowed in a single game in program history. Iowa’s offense was playing without some of its best players, but it may not have mattered with the way Manny Diaz had his defense flying all over the backfield. Penn State controlled the football for over 45 minutes, which completely reversed the best strategy Iowa may have had to keep things at least respectable on the scoreboard.

Penn State also forced four turnovers, including one on special teams. On the flip side, Penn State had yet to lose a turnover this season. Penn State allowed four first downs and racked up 28 of their own.

Next up for Iowa: vs. Michigan State

Next up for Penn State: at Northwestern

No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Jim Harbaugh made his season debut on the Michigan sidelines after serving a three-game suspension to start the season. After Rutgers quickly put a touchdown on the board to stun the Michigan faithful in Michigan stadium, the Wolverines took care of business with 31 unanswered points for the win.

Rutgers had some chances to make a game of this one in the second half. Trailing 17-7, Rutgers faced a 4th-and-2 from the Michigan 27-yard line. Rather than attempt a field goal, Rutgers gambled with a Gavin Wimsatt pass attempt and immediately got burned by the decision. Mike Sainristi returned an interception 71 yards to extend the Michigan lead to 24-7 and the offense tacked on one more touchdown before the end of the game to pad the lead.

Blake Corum rushed for 97 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in the win while J.J. McCarthy passed for 214 yards and a touchdown without a turnover a week after throwing a few picks against Bowling Green.

It’s another relatively pedestrian kind of win for Michigan, but the Wolverines are not in a position to need to worry about style points. They continue to do exactly what is needed to stay the course for bigger goals down the line. Rutgers put up as good a fight as they probably were equipped for. They should easily rebound next week at home.

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Wagner

Next up for Michigan: at Nebraska

Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17

Wisconsin went on the road to start Big Ten play with a win at Purdue, but it came at a high cost. Running back Chez Mellusi suffered a severe left leg injury while being tackled that required an air cast and being carted off the field. Mellusi’s season will undoubtedly be done considering the gruesome look at the injury (it is recommended you NOT search the replay if you haven’t already seen it).

The loss of Mellusi will put more weight on the shoulders of Braelon Allen, who rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Boilermakers. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai added a pair of touchdown runs and passed for 174 yards.

The Badgers defense picked off a pair of passes from Purdue’s Hudson Card but three Purdue turnovers (one was a deep pass to the end zone on the final play of the first half) only led to one Wisconsin touchdown.

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Rutgers (Week 6)

Next up for Purdue: vs. Illinois

Maryland 31, Michigan State 9

Two things can be true at the same time when looking at this game. One truth that may be on display is just how dangerous Maryland can be when it plays a good complete game. Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 223 yards with three touchdowns and he ran for one more as Maryland went on the road and took care of a team that has suddenly become quite vulnerable.

Of course, the bottom may be already coming out from underneath Michigan State. For the second straight week, Michigan State was dominated by their visiting opponent. Although Michigan State’s defense had a better showing in the final box score compared to a week prior against Washington, the Spartans turned the football over five times. That makes for a long afternoon against any opponent, especially one with the kind of tools Maryland has.

These two teams should continue to trend in opposite directions as Maryland looks to be a wild card factor in the Big Ten title race and Michigan State works through their issues on and off the field.

Next up for Maryland: vs. Indiana

Next up for Michigan State: at Iowa

Nebraska 28, Louisiana Tech 14

Nebraska gave the keys to the offense to quarterback Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback and it paid immediate dividends with the running game. Haarberg led Nebraska with 157 rushing yards and a touchdown and running back Anthony Grant rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown as Nebraska quietly pulled away for a win against Louisiana Tech. This was hardly the confidence boost some may need, but the dazzling performance on the ground should excite some Nebraska fans.

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Michigan

Illinois 23, FAU 17

Illinois got a nice rebound opportunity after losing to Penn State in Week 3, and they took advantage of it. But the Illini dug an early hole to crawl out of by trailing FAU 10-0 at the end of the first quarter. This was far from an easy contest for Illinois, but Isaiah Williams had eight catches for 120 yards and Luke Altmyer passed for 303 yards with a touchdown without an interception thrown.

Next up for Illinois: at Purdue

Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34 (OT)

Northwestern trailed Minnesota 21-0 but stormed its way back with a furious fourth-quarter rally to force overtime. And then they won it! Northwestern had to march 80 yards for a touchdown with just two seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Ben Bryant completed a pass to A.J. Henning for an 11-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to complete the fourth-quarter rally.

After Minnesota settled for a field goal on the first possession of the overtime, Bryant wasted no time igniting a celebration when he tossed a pass to a wide-open Charlie Mangieri on the first play of Northwestern’s overtime possession for the game-winning touchdown.

"Northwestern wins the game with a touchdown." Well @NUFBFamily did exactly that! pic.twitter.com/bevlDdvWem — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2023

This is a brutal loss for Minnesota. Not to take anything away from the effort of the Wildcats, but the Gophers coughing up a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter against Northwestern in a season where the offense has really looked rough is a tough pill to swallow for Minnesota.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Louisiana

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Penn State

Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4 OT)

Indiana had a bit of a scare at home against the visiting Akron Zips, but the Hoosiers managed to breathe a big sigh of relief after outlasting Akron in four overtimes and a battle of two-point conversion attempts. This was a game Indiana probably should have lost.

Akron out-gained Indiana 474-282 but Akron quarterback DJ Irons was picked off three times by the Indiana defense. Irons gave Indiana’s defense other problems with 141 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. But one of his interceptions was returned by Indiana’s Louis Moore for a touchdown, and the Zips missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired at the end of regulation.

Next up for Indiana: at Maryland

