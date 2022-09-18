Big Ten Week 3 Rewind: Bumps, bruises, and blowouts

The Big Ten took some hits in Week 3 in some notable nonconference matchups, but it wasn’t all bad for the Big Ten this weekend. Nebraska took one on the chin at home against old rival Oklahoma after an eventful week with a coaching change, Michigan State fell behind early against former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Washington, and Purdue blew one at Syracuse. To keep things on a sour note for the weekend, Northwestern dropped a home game against Southern Illinois.

But it wasn’t all bad for the Big Ten. It’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan, cruised to victories at home against overmatched opponents, and Penn State flexed on Auburn down south. And Iowa had to manage its way through three weather delays that took its home game against Nevada into the wee hours in the midwest.

Here is a look back at the weekend of Big Ten action and a look at the updated records as we begin to start up the Big Ten schedule.

No. 3 Ohio State 77, Kent State 21

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This one was over the minute it started. Ohio State jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter and it was all Buckeyes from there. C.J. Stroud passed for 367 yards and five touchdowns and Ohio State had three 100-yard receivers with Emeka Egbuka (116 yards, 1 TD), Jayden Ballard (113 yards, 1 TD), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (102 yards, 2 TD) as the Buckeyes took care of business at home while padding the stats a bit.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Wisconsin

No. 5 Michigan 59, UConn 0

Sep 17, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It was another easy one for the defending Big Ten champions, who have now outscored their opponents 166-17 through the first three weeks of the season. Michigan somehow managed to get a pass attempt from seven different players in the game, because they really needed the practice with more passing plays against the Huskies, but J.J. McCarthy was the only player to attempt more than two passes. McCarthy was 15-of-18 for 214 yards. Michigan held UConn to just 110 yards of total offense, just 24 of which came through the UConn passing game.

Next up for Michigan: vs. Maryland

Washington 39, No. 9 Michigan State 28

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) tackles Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) for no gain during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a noble effort in the second half, Michigan State dug too big a hole in the first half of their road trip at Washington. With former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm, the Huskies jumped out to a 22-0 lead before the Spartans could put a dent on the scoreboard just before halftime, and the Huskies had a quick answer to strike quickly for a 29-8 halftime lead.

Whether this was a dose of reality for Michigan State in 2022 or just a rough road game against an improved Washington team remains to be seen, but Mel Tucker will have some things to work on in practice this week. It won’t get much easier next week.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Minnesota

No. 23 Penn State 41, Auburn 12

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State put on a clinic at Auburn and gave the home fans a reason to start heading back out to the parking lots early. Penn State dominated the Tigers with a strong second half fueled by freshman running back [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] and a feisty defense that forced four turnovers in the game. Penn State certainly had the look of a much-improved team in Week 3. Will they keep this going?

Next up for Penn State: vs. Central Michigan

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3 during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The first three minutes of this game went about as well as it could have for Nebraska with a big defensive stop and an early 7-0 lead, but the post-Scott Frost era quickly reminded everyone watching the Huskers have a lot of work to be done with the program. Oklahoma stomped the Huskers in Lincoln with 312 rushing yards as a team. Oklahoma out-gained Nebraska 580-327 in one of the most embarrassing losses for Nebraska in this otherwise storied rivalry.

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Indiana

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Jatius Geer (54) and defensive back Neil Nunn (15) pressure Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) into throwing an interception in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue dropped to 1-2 on the year after a wild ending at Syracuse. Syracuse led 10-9 going into the fourth quarter and Purdue had a chance to escape with the win following Aidan O’Connel’s touchdown pass to Payne Durham with 51 seconds remaining. But the Boilermakers were flagged for a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties and had to kick off from their own 10-yard line. Syracuse started a late possession at midfield as a result and scored the winning touchdown with seven seconds remaining on a drive that was assisted by two defensive penalties on 3rd and 10 situations for automatic first downs.

Next up for Purdue: vs. FAU

Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Sep 17, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis linebacker Chris Harris Jr. (5) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Things are not going particularly well for Northwestern. For the second straight week, Northwestern fell at home, only this time it was to FCS opponent Southern Illinois. Salukis quarterback Nic Baker had three touchdown passes and Northwestern coughed up the football four times in the tough loss at home.

Up next for Northwestern: vs. Miami OH

Minnesota 49, Colorado 7

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It is fair to question just how good Minnesota is given their opponents this season are now a combined 0-9, and 0-6 outside of their games played against the Gophers. But Minnesota is exhibiting full control of their opponents early on and building confidence for bigger tests to come (like next week). Minnesota was up 35-0 on Colorado at halftime behind a strong showing from Mohamed Ibrahim’s 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Up next for Minnesota: at Michigan State

Maryland 34, SMU 27

Sep 17, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Antwain Littleton II (31) leaps over Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) for a second-quarter touchdown at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland was in a battle with a decent SMU squad Saturday night in College Park but a fourth-quarter rally saw the Terrapins improve to 3-0. Roman Hemby’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter tied the game at 27-27 and a short touchdown pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Corey Dyches midway through the quarter gave Maryland its first lead of the second half. It was enough to hang on as the defense closed the book on the Mustangs.

Things get tougher for the Terps next weekend.

Up next for Maryland: at Michigan

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30 (OT)

Sep 17, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Josh Henderson (26) catches the ball for a touchdown in front of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker JaQues Evans (3) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Hoosiers won 33 to 30 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana won another close game to improve to 3-0. This one needed overtime to come out on top of Western Kentucky, and the Hoosiers needed a 51-yard field goal to do it! Indiana scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Charles Campbell nailed a 51-yard game-winning field goal in overtime to deliver the win. Connor Bazelak passed for 364 yards in the win for the Hoosiers.

Big test coming up for Indiana next week, on the road.

Up next for Indiana: at Cincinnati

Wisconsin 66, New Mexico State 7

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the football during warmups prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After coming up short in a defensive battle at home last week against Washington State, Wisconsin got its rebound win with ease. Braelon Allen rushed for just 86 yards but added three touchdowns as Wisconsin put this game away in the second quarter and kept their foot on the gas pedal in the third. Graham Mertz added three touchdown passes as the Badgers cruised to victory over the 0-4 New Mexico State Aggies.

Next up for Wisconsin: at Ohio State

Iowa 27, Nevada 0

Sep 17, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Fans look on as Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brody Brecht (14) looks for the football above his head on a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras (not pictured) against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This game did not end until 2:40 a.m. ET, so you may have to trust me when I say the Iowa offense actually scored multiple touchdowns. More than six hours after it started, Iowa finally got to call it a night with a rebound win.

Up next for Iowa: at Rutgers

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Sep 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) stiff-arms Temple Owls cornerback Jalen McMurray (7) in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers managed to avoid being upset in Philadelphia by escaping an upset bid by Temple without scoring an offensive touchdown. Temple struck first with a touchdown in the first quarter but Rutgers scored the next 16 points with a field goal, a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown by Shaquan Loyal, and two more field goals off the leg of Jude McAtamney. Temple scored another touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the Rutgers lead to two but couldn’t keep a drive alive on their final offensive possession to move into a spot for a possible game-winning field goal.

They don’t have to be pretty as long as you win. Rutgers is 3-0.

Up next for Rutgers: vs. Iowa

Updated Big Ten records and standings

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Indiana 3 0 1 0 Penn State 3 0 1 0 Maryland 3 0 0 0 Michigan 3 0 0 0 Ohio State 3 0 0 0 Rutgers 3 0 0 0 Michigan State 2 1 0 0

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Northwestern 1 2 1 0 Minnesota 3 0 0 0 Iowa 2 1 0 0 Wisconsin 2 1 0 0 Illinois 2 1 0 1 Purdue 1 2 0 1 Nebraska 1 3 0 1

