Big Ten Week 2 Rundown: All final scores, top performers, and what’s next

It was a tough Week 2 slate for a couple of Big Ten programs as Wisconsin and Nebraska ventured into whatever is left of the Pac-12, each returning with a loss on the road. But there were better results for Purdue and Iowa against their ACC and Big 12 opponents, respectively. And at the top of the conference, the top three teams showed they were in full control of their inferior opposition from start to finish as Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State all easily improved to 2-0 to start the season,.

Here is a look at all of the results from around the Big Ten in Week 2. Rankings referenced are the updated US LBM Coaches Poll rankings heading into the Week 2 schedule.

No. 2 Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Playing their second game without head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan once again had little trouble no matter who was calling the shots. Handing the football to Blake Corum is always a good and safe strategy against a team like UNLV, so the Wolverines did just that. Corum scored three rushing touchdowns and quarterback J.J. McCarthy passed for 278 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and just three incompletions in the comfortable victory for the Maize and Blue.

Next up for Michigan: vs. Bowling Green

No. 4 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7

Ohio State was not particularly pleased with their offensive showing in their season-opening victory against Indiana in Week 1, but the box score sure looked better in Week 2. Marvin Harrison Jr. was much more effective in a win over Youngstown State with seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lead the team. Emeka Egbuka added 94 receiving yards and a touchdown as well. TreVeyon Henderson had two rushing touchdowns in the win for the Buckeyes.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Western Kentucky

No. 7 Penn State 63, Delaware 7

Penn State had a full team effort shine in a blowout victory over Delaware. The Nittany Lions got caught in one bad defensive lineup and the Blue Hens capitalized with a 66-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but that was the only blip on the radar in a mostly flawless performance by the offense and defense. Nick Singleton rushed for three touchdowns and Kaytron Allen led all players with 103 yards. Drew Allar completed 22-of-26 passes for 204 yards and a score before getting an early rest shortly after halftime.

Next up for Penn State: at Illinois

Washington State 31, No. 19 Wisconsin 22

Wisconsin made the rare trip to the west coast to take one one of the last two remaining Pac-12 members and they returned to Madison with a humbling loss. The Badgers lost three turnovers while forcing none as Wisconsin lost to Washington State for the second season in a row, losing both game sin the home-and-home scheduling agreement. Tanner Mordecai completed 25-of-40 pass attempts for 278 yards with a touchdown but the Badgers rushed for just 90 yards as a team, with Chez Mellusi leading the team with 49 yards. Mordecai lost two fumbles and Mellusi lost one.

The good news for Wisconsin is this loss does nothing to alter its outlook in the Big Ten West race, but the Badgers will clearly need more out of its running game in order to be the top team in the division many feel they are.

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Georgia Southern

No. 25 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

The start of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln has yet to produce a win in the first two weeks of the season. Nebraska dropped its second straight road game to start the season after walkinginto a bit of a buzz saw against Colorado, a program that has quickly taken the nation by storm under new head coach Deion Sanders. Colorado quarterback, and son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer in charge of the Buffs, Shedeur Sanders took some exception to the comments made by Rhule after he was hired to be the head coach of the Huskers, which aluded to the attention following Coach Prime in Boulder. Nebraska could use some home cooking to get a win under their belts.

Nebraska had four turnovers and was out-gained 454-341 in total offensive yards in the loss.

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Northern Illinois

Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

With some political types in the crowd, Iowa brought the CyHawk Trophy back to Iowa City after losing control of it a season ago. Iowa has now won seven of the last eight meetings against Iowa State, its in-state rival from the Big 12. Offense tends to be scarce in this series, and this battle was no exception. Iowa picked up just 235 yards of total offense but held Iowa State to 290 yards. Iowa managed just nine first downs in the entire game.

Iowa built a 17-0 lead before the Cyclones started chipping away. Iowa State cut the Iowa lead down to seven points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter but a turnover on downs on a 4th-and-1 allowed Iowa to celebrate the win in true Iowa fashion.

Next up for Iowa: vs. Western Michigan

Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17

Some eight hours and more after kicking off in Blacksburg, Virginia, Purdue picked up a rebound win after their season-opening loss at home in Week 1. Purdue’s Hudson Card passed for 248 yards and rushed for a touchdown in a win that was delayed by severe weather for the majority of the afternoon. Purdue blew a 17-0 lead as the Hokies dug out of the hole in the second quarter, but the Boilermakers blanked Virginia Tech after halftime to even their record at 1-1. Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, now in his second season as head coach at Virginia Tech, and the Hokies fell to 1-1.

Next up for Purdue: vs. Syracuse

Michigan State 45, Richmond 14

Michigan State‘s defense shut down the Richmond Spiders and allowed just one third-down conversion on 12 attempts by the FCS program. The Spartans racked up 465 yards of offense with 292 passing yards by Noah Kim. Kim tossed three touchdowns in the win and Nathan Carter carried the football 19 times for 111 yards and three more rushing touchdowns in the easy win.

Michigan State gets a major test next week when former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix brings Washington into East Lansing next weekend.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Washington

Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Interim Northwestern head coach David Braun picked up his first career head coaching victory as the Wildcats ran away with this one after halftime. Northwestern and UTEP went to halftime tied at 7-7- before Northwestern took control with a 21-0 edge in the third quarter and a couple more scoring drives to put the game away in the fourth quarter. There still not be many of these moments to cherish in Evanston this season, so hopefully Northwestern soaked it all in with this one.

Next up for Northwestern: at Duke

Maryland 38, Charlotte 20

Maryland got the primetime national spotlight on NBC in Week 2 but quickly found itself in a 14-0 hole against visiting Charlotte. A long pass for a touchdown got Charlotte on the board early and Taulia Tagovailoa had his first pass attempt of the game picked off and returned for a score 10 game seconds later. Fortunately for Maryland, the defense kept things from getting out of control while the special teams chipped away with three field goals in the second quarter to close the gap.

Tagovailoia passed for 287 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Roman Hemby exploded for 162 rushing yards and a score. Head coach Mike Locksley was not pleased with his team’s start or finish to the game and he’ll have a short week to clean some things up with a Friday night game on tap.

Next up for Maryland: vs. Virginia (Friday)

Minnesota 25, Eastern Michigan 6

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor led the Gophers with 193 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Week 2 showed Minnesota is still a team coming together with some new ingredients on offense. The defense took care of things with just 152 yards of total offense allowed by Eastern Michigan.

Next up for Minnesota: at North Carolina

Rutgers 36, Temple 7

An old Big East rivalry was rekindled in New Jersey with Rutgers chopping down Temple on Saturday night. Rutgers was led by a big night on the ground by running back Kyle Monangai and his 165 rushing yards. JaQuae Jackson had four receptions for 95 yards to lead the Scarlet Knights receiving unit. The Rutgers defense forced two turnovers by the Owls as Rutgers improved to 2-0.

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Virginia Tech

Indiana 41, Indiana State 7

After starting the season off with a home loss to Ohio State, Indiana took advantage of a matchup against an in-state FCS opponent, Indiana State. Tayven Jackson passed for 236 yards and the Hoosiers combined for 214 rushing yards as a team in a rout of the Sycamores. It is unknown right now if Jackson will be the full-time starter for the Hoosiers at quarterback just yet, but he clearly made his case for the job in a Friday night blowout. If he can continue that level of play against Louisville next week, the job could be his for good moving forward.

Next up for Indiana: vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Kansas got a big lift from the return of a healthy Jaklon Daniels at quarterback, and the Illinois defense was unable to figure him out all night long. Illinois was gashed for 539 yards of offense by the Jayhawks on Friday evening. Getting off the field at times felt impossible with the Illini giving up 9 third-down conversions on 13 opportunities. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer led the team with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go with his 202 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Illinois has a lot of room for improvement after two weeks. Will the extra day off help them iron out enough wrinkles before a big home game in conference play next weekend?

Next up for Illinois: vs. Penn State

