Big Ten Week 2 Rewind: All Big Ten results and updated standings

There was no shortage of drama and action around college football in Week 2. And while things may have been fairly comfortable for Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan, the same could not be said for others around the conference.

The first full week of Big Ten action with all 14 teams in action led to the conference taking some hits a week after having a clean and perfect record in Week 1 in non-conference action. Here is a look at everything that went down around the Big Ten in Week 2, or as they say in Lincoln, Nebraska, another week of misery and pain.

No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrates the tackle for loss during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

A week after winning a defensive battle against Notre Dame, Ohio State looked much better on offense against Arkansas State. C.J. Stroud passed for 351 yards and four touchdowns as the Buckeyes took command in the first half and put the game away in the third quarter. Marvin Harrison Jr. led all players with 184 yards and three touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka turned in another 118 yards and a score as the Buckeyes did what they were supposed to do.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Toledo

No. 5 Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Sep 10, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Hawaii Warriors at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

This was J.J. McCarthy’s week to start a game for Michigan, and it likely will not be his last start. McCarthy completed 11 of 12 pass attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns as Michigan obliterated Hawaii in the Big House. Cade McNamara did get some playing time in the game, completing three of his four attempts, but the one incompletion was actually an interception.

The box score won’t show off any larger-than-life numbers but five different Wolverines scored a touchdown on the ground and 17 different players caught a pass in the game as Jim Harbaugh was able to dig into the depth chart a bit in the blowout victory.

Story continues

Next up for Michigan: vs. UConn

No. 11 Michigan State 52, Akron 0

Sep 10, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Jarek Broussard (3) looks for an opening against the Akron Zips in the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

It may be difficult to pick out any reason for concern following a 52-0 victory at home over Akron. Payton Thorne being picked off twice is probably the biggest complaint Michigan State fans can take from this otherwise flawless victory.

Jalen Berger rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Spartans. Jayden Reed had six receptions for 76 yards.

Next up for Michigan State: at Washington

Penn State 46, Ohio 10

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Nick Singleton. The freshman running back brought an end to Penn State’s drought without a 100-yard rusher, and he could have done it on just two of his 10 carries. Singleton, the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2021 ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns (one for 70 yards and the other for 44 yards) as Penn State took care of business at home against the Ohio Bobcats.

Penn State got a chance to give Sean Clifford an early rest after a solid outing, and freshman Drew Allar got some good reps in his place. Allar, Ohio’s high school player of the year in 2021, tossed his first two career touchdowns in the win. It was a solid day for the future of Penn State football.

Up next for Penn State: at Auburn

Washington State 17, No. 18 Wisconsin 14

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) in the third quarter in the first quarter at Camp Randall. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

This was likely the biggest surprise of the weekend in the Big Ten. Wisconsin was blanked in the second half by Washignton State and was undisciplined all game long with 11 penalties for 106 yards. Wisconsin also turned the football over three times.

It was former Badger running back Nakia Watson scored both of Washington State’s touchdowns in the win (one rushing, one receiving). Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was held to just 98 yards on 21 carries and Graham Mertz had a rough afternoon by completing just 18 of his 31 pass attempts.

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. New Mexico State

Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (23), defensive back Tyler Nubin (27), linebacker Braelen Oliver (14) and defensive back Justin Walley (5) lead the celebration after an interception against the Western Illinois Leathernecks in the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Gophers out-gained FCS Western Illinois by a whopping 485 yards (679-194). Minnesota rushed for 307 yards as a team while only allowing 35 yards to the Leathernecks.

Minnesota has outscored its first two opponents 100-10 and has a favorable matchup coming up in Week 3.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Colorado

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Sep 10, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Brandon Johnson (30) receives a pass for two point conversion against Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Donny Navarro III (80) during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern got off to a slow start coming off their Week 1 bye week. Duke took a 14-0 lead on the Wildcats in the first quarter and put the game just out of reach with a field goal in the final minutes of the game to hand Northwestern its first loss of the season.

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hillinski attempted 60 passes and completed 36 of them for 435 yards. Evan Hull had 14 catches for 213 yards for a big day for the Wildcats. But the Blue Devils pounded the ground attack with 221 rushing yards as a team.

Up next for Northwestern: vs. Southern Illinois

Maryland 56, Charlotte 21

Sep 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jacob Copeland (2) makes a catch in the end zone defended by Charlotte 49ers defensive back Comanche Francisco (19) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We are only just wrapping up Week 2 of the college football season, but Maryland just dropped Charlotte to an 0-3 start to the season with authority. Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 391 yards and four touchdowns while completing 27 of 31 attempts against the 49ers.

Maryland racked up 617 yards of offense on the road against Charlotte. Last week’s Big Ten freshman of the week, Maryland running back Roman Hemby, was the third-leading rusher for the Terrapins in Week 2. Colby McDonald (61 yards) and Antwain Littleton II (59 yards) came away as the team’s top two rushers in the blowout road win.

Next up for Maryland: vs. SMU

Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Sep 10, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reacts with tight end Easton Dean (87) after catching the game leading touchdown as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) looks on during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in a row, Iowa came away with seven points in a game. And this time, they actually scored a touchdown to get there! But it was Iowa State who would come away with the CyHawk Trophy in this one as the Big 12’s Cyclones snapped their losing streak against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa has some serious questions to address after another brutal week on offense. Iowa managed just 58 rushing yards as a team and quarterback Spencer Petras had 92 passing yards with an interception in the rainy conditions in Week 2. Iowa had just 150 yards of total offense. Iowa State is good on defense, but this was not an encouraging sign for Iowa’s offensive future.

Up next for Iowa: vs. Nevada

Illinois 24, Virginia 3

Sep 10, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs past Virginia Cavaliers safety Antonio Clary (0) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Things looked a bit brighter for Illinois in Week 2. After losing a tough Big Ten opener at Indiana last week, the Illini were dominant on defense against the ACC’s Virginia. Illinois held Virginia to just one third-down conversion on 16 tries (and 1 of four on fourth down).

Illinois needed the defense to be as solid as it was, because the Illini turned the football over four times in the game, including on each of their first two offensive possessions. Virginia only managed the lone field goal on those four turnovers, and it accounted for all of its scoring.

Chase Brown added 146 rushing yards to continue his dominant start to the season, although he did not score a touchdown.

Up next for Illinois: vs. Chattanooga

Purdue 56, Indiana State 0

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) returns an interception during the second quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue certainly had a rebound win at home in Week 2. After coming up just shy of a win against Penn State in Week 1, the Boilermakers made short work of Indiana State. Purdue jumped all over the Sycamores in the first quarter with a 21-0 advantage after one quarter of play, and that was more than enough for the win.

Aidan O’Connell got an early rest but not before passing for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Charlie Jones caught three of those touchdowns while racking up 133 receiving yards.

Up next for Purdue: at Syracuse

Rutgers 66, Wagner 7

Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a pass against the Wagner Seahawks during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers is off to a 2-0 start after a dominating win over FCS opponent Wagner in Week 2. The Scarlet Knights racked up 313 rushing yards as a team and outgained Wagner 575-145 in total offense.

Rutgers had 33 first downs in the game. Most notable in the game was the first career start for freshman Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt completed 10 of 13 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns, but head coach Greg Schiano isn’t about to say he will be the main guy moving forward just yet. The level of competition may have allowed Schiano the comfort in giving Wimsatt a shot at starting without feeling threatened.

Up next for Rutgers: at Temple

Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42

Sep 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Just when you think you’ve seen Nebraska hit the bottom of the barrel, they lose a home game against Georgia Southern. Yes, it was a banner day for the Sun Belt Conference with Appalachian State and Marshall each winning at top 10 teams in Week 2, and the idea of Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern shouldn’t been shocking. But things are rough in Lincoln right now.

Nebraska went with a throwback uniform to the days when the Huskers could actually play defense. If only they could have suited up some of those players from the past to make a key stop. Nebraska allowed 642 yards of total offense to the Eagles, with 409 coming through the air.

Up next for Nebraska: vs. Oklahoma

Indiana 35, Idaho 22

Sep 10, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) stiff arms Idaho Vandals defensive back Murvin Kenion III (0) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers won 35-22. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

On a day where FCS teams were racking up wins over FBS opponents, it looked like Indiana would be in danger of becoming yet another victim. The Hoosiers trailed Idaho 10-0 at halftime but came out surging in the third quarter. Indiana outscored Idaho 23-0 in the third quarter as they went on to send the Vandals home with the loss.

Shaun Shivers led all players with 155 rushing yards and quarterback Connor Bazelak passed for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Up next for Indiana: vs. Western Kentucky

Updated Big Ten standings

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Indiana 2 0 1 0 Penn State 2 0 1 0 Maryland 2 0 0 0 Michigan 2 0 0 0 Michigan State 2 0 0 0 Ohio State 2 0 0 0 Rutgers 2 0 0 0

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Northwestern 1 1 1 0 Minnesota 2 0 0 0 Iowa 1 1 0 0 Wisconsin 1 1 0 0 Illinois 2 1 0 1 Purdue 1 1 0 1 Nebraska 1 2 0 1

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire