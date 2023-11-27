Big Ten Week 14 Power Rankings: The championship stage is set

That’s it, folks! Time is up, no more Big Ten football!

For the 14 teams in the Big Ten Conference, they had 13 weeks to show who they were as a program. Twelve games to prove to the nation why they deserved a spot in the postseason, why they deserved to go bowling, and possibly, a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

In the last year of Big Ten football, before some massive changes were implemented, it was pure chaos. In the East, Ryan Day still can’t beat Michigan, James Franklin can’t beat them or Ohio State, and Jim Harbaugh wasn’t even allowed to be in the stadium at the end of the season.

The entire season culminated with The Game, which Michigan won for a third time. It was a fantastic scene where the Wolverines paid tribute to their fallen hero Harbaugh. Don’t worry folks, he ain’t dead, just suspended.

Harbaugh will be back though in time for the Wolverines to take on the Hawkeyes. That’s right, it’s the Hawkeyes again in the Big Ten Championship game.

In a very uninspiring West division, the offensive nightmare known as Iowa managed to win 10 games and make it back to the big dance. While they were handicapped in part by their own doing, Brian Ferentz, Iowa still persevered through multiple huge injury losses. Can they provide one last bit of magic and keep Michigan out of the College Football Playoff?

It’s the last Big Ten Power Rankings before the postseason. Here we go!

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 13 Result: Purdue 35, Indiana 31

Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

There we go! Indiana lost the Stink Bowl and they are officially the worst team in the Big Ten! Here Tom Allen, take $20 million for your troubles and never coach this team again.

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 13 Result: Penn State 42, Michigan State 0

Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Yeah, the season didn’t end ideally for the Spartans, losing 42-0 to Penn State, but hey, at least they have a new coach for next year. Jonathan Smith has turned Oregon State into a really competitive west coast program.

Purdue

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 13 Result: Purdue 35, Indiana 31

Record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)

This is the kind of result you like to see for the Boilermakers at the end of the season, a gutsy win and something to give fans some hope for next year.

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 13 Result: Iowa 13, Nebraska 10

Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Well, that’s not how you want to end a season. Just a brutal stretch for Nebraska to keep them out of a bowl game, losing their last four. They literally threw this game against Iowa away, too.

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 13 Result: Northwestern 45, Illinois 43

Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Speaking of not going to a bowl game, the Illini are the last Big Ten team on the outside looking in. Illinois has to take a hard look at the state of the program this offseason.

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 13 Result: Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 14

Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Originally, I had Minnesota near the bottom of the rankings, BUT SOMEHOW THEY’RE GOING BOWLING. Yes, at 5-7, they are going bowling. They are only eligible because of their work in the classroom… sure. Truthfully, they don’t deserve to be in a bowl game.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 13 Result: Maryland 42, Rutgers 24

Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

The vibes are through the basement for a Rutgers team that has lost four straight now. Desperately need a bowl game win.

Maryland

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 13 Result: Maryland 42, Rutgers 24

Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Good on Maryland to scrape back together their season with a strong finish. This bowl game is going to mean a lot to them. With some players such as Taulia Tagovailoa moving on at the end of this season, things could get rough moving past this year.

Wisconsin

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 13 Result: Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 14

Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Speaking of finishing strong, Wisconsin won their last two games to finish with a winning record. Not bad considering how much of a transition it was going to be under a new coach.

I do appreciate how Luke Fickell was still able to utilize what talent they had. Things are looking up for the program.

Northwestern

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 13 Result: Northwestern 45, Illinois 43

Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

What more can you say about the Wildcats? Many expected another season in the basement after the entire scandal with former coach Pat Fitzgerald. Instead, they finish with a winning record and a bowl game berth. Great stuff by David Braun.

Iowa

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 13 Result: Iowa 13, Nebraska 10

Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Iowa football is the definition of “they can’t keep getting away with it.” Somehow they do though, winning 10 games this year despite being a consistent lock for the under. They will look to create some chaos in the Big Ten Championship game.

Penn State

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 13 Result: Penn State 42, Michigan State 0

Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Pretty much the same season for the Nittany Lions. Lose to Michigan and Ohio State, beat everybody else. They’ll make a top bowl game and nothing will be done.

Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 13 Result: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24

Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

What a disappointing end for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, who will surely miss out on the College Football Playoff now. They just have not been able to crack the Wolverines in recent years. A new quarterback is desperately needed.

Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 13 Result: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24

Record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Yes, it’s still Michigan at the top of the rankings. They started the year on top and look to finish that way. They may be insufferable, somehow making themselves the martyrs for allegedly cheating, but they just keep winning big games.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X: @Jacobkeppen

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire