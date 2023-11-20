Big Ten Week 13 Power Rankings: Iowa captures the West

I am not OK ladies and gentlemen. We only have one week left of the regular season. That’s right. One week left. This is it, the end of an era for the Big Ten. Say goodbye to the divisions and say hello to the West Coast expansion.

It truly is a bittersweet time for football fans at the end of the season. The football is played at such high stakes, producing college football’s best product. This is peak college football, the meaningful games every player dreams of playing in as a kid. We have The Game coming up, and after that the conference championship. Soon after it will be bowl season, then the offseason. Let’s make sure to cherish the little football that we have left.

Speaking of The Game, yeah, it’s going to be an important one once again. Both Michigan and Ohio State are undefeated. This one is for all the marbles. A spot in the Big Ten Championship game and in the College Football Playoff is on the line. While we have talked about both teams as potential national champions, there may be room for only one Big Ten team at the table this year.

Currently, there are five undefeated teams within the top five. Then, you have 9-1 teams in Oregon, Texas, and, of course, Alabama who can make things really interesting with a win in their respective conference championships.

For Michigan and Ohio State, it’s pretty simple. Go in and clinch your spot with a win over Iowa. Oh yeah, Iowa. The Hawkeyes have made their way back to the Big Ten Championship game this year, becoming the last West division champion. They will look to do things on Iowa’s terms by upsetting whoever their opponent in the championship game is.

A lot is happening in the Big Ten in this last week. Let’s look at the Power Rankings before the madness kicks off!

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 12 Result: Michigan State 24, Indiana 21

Record: 3-8 (1-7 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 3-8 Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT on BTN

Welcome back to the bottom, Indiana. You will get to prove that you are only second worst in the Stink Bowl next week against Purdue.

Purdue

Last Ranking: 14

Week 12 Result: Northwestern 23, Purdue 15

Record: 3-8 (2-6 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 3-8 Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. on BTN

Same goes to you, Boilermakers. You stink this year, we all know that. Now, you have an actual shot to prove that someone else stinks just slightly worse than you this year.

Michigan State

Last Ranking: 13

Week 12 Result: Michigan State 24, Indiana 21

Record: 4-7 (2-6 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 9-2 Penn State on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Honestly, did anybody even expect Michigan State to rack up four wins this season? Maybe they can provide a massive upset over a Penn State team that has looked shaky at times this year?

Last Ranking: 9

Week 12 Result: Iowa 15, Illinois 13

Record: 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 6-5 Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN

Big week for Illinois here, the chance to become bowl eligible. They have to get through their in-state opponent Northwestern first.

Last Ranking: 8

Week 12 Result: Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17

Record: 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 9-2 Iowa on Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS

As usual, the Cornhuskers finish their season with a big one against the Hawkeyes. It’s been an up-and-down first season for Matt Rhule, Nebraska dropping their last three. They can become bowl eligible with a win this week, though.

Last Ranking: 6

Week 12 Result: Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3

Record: 5-6 (3-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 6-5 Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1

Speaking of becoming bowl eligible, the Gophers can also do that this week as well. They are coming off a rough one against an Ohio State team that used them as a tune-up for The Game.

Last Ranking: 10

Week 12 Result: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Record: 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 6-5 Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN

This was an important past two weeks for the Terps. In a total free fall, they’ve seemed to stop the bleeding in recent weeks. They pushed Michigan to their limits. Now, they can earn a winning season with a W over Rutgers.

Wisconsin

Last Ranking: 7

Week 12 Result: Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17

Record: 6-5 (4-4 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 5-6 Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1

Wisconsin somehow manages to find a way to win some of these games. I’m really interested to see what they look like in the future under Luke Fickell.

Northwestern

Last Ranking: 12

Week 12 Result: Northwestern 23, Purdue 15

Record: 6-5 (4-4 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 5-6 Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN

Who would have guessed before the season that Northwestern would finish as one of the better teams in the conference and become bowl eligible? Give David Braun Coach of the Year now.

Rutgers

Last Ranking: 5

Week 12 Result: Penn State 27, Rutgers 6

Record: 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 6-5 Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN

Come on, Rutgaz. This is the biggest game of your lives. A winning season is on the line.

Iowa

Last Ranking: 4

Week 12 Result: Iowa 15, Illinois 13

Record: 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 5-6 Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. CT on CBS

If you think Iowa doesn’t have anything to play for this last week with the division clinched, then you simply don’t know Kirk Ferentz.

Penn State

Last Ranking: 3

Week 12 Result: Penn State 27, Rutgers 6

Record: 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 4-7 Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC

For Penn State, this is the worst type of game. An expected win with nothing to gain. All they have is something to lose in a pretty nothing game.

Ohio State

Last Ranking: 2

Week 12 Result: Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3

Record: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

Up Next: at 11-0 Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT on Fox

This is it. All the marbles. Another storied chapter in college’s football’s biggest rivalry. Ohio State NEEDS to win this one badly.

Michigan

Last Ranking: 1

Week 12 Result: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Record: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

Up Next: vs. 11-0 Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. CT on Fox

Michigan just as badly needs to win this one as the rest of the nation hopes they lose. They’re going to be the bad guys with the whole sign stealing scandal, and the best way to play into that role is to keep winning. If they are going to hand down sanctions and strip you of wins, might as well make sure they are erasing some championships while you’re at it.

