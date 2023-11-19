Big Ten Week 12 Roundup: All final scores, updated standings, and bowl eligibility tracker

The Big Ten championship race is now officially down to three teams after the events of Week 12. As Iowa put its hands on the West division crown with another defensive victory, all eyes have now locked in on next week’s Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup to determine the East crown.

Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes won their final matchup before their rivalry game next week, and both remain undefeated with the College Football Playoff within reach once again. Have both played themselves into a position to reach the playoff and give the Big Ten two bids for a second straight season? That remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Penn State did enough to get by and keep their New Years Six hopes alive and Northwestern clinched bowl eligibility.

Here is a look at everything that happened in the Big Ten this weekend and a look at the updated Big Ten division standings and bowl eligibility tracker with one week remaining.

Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan became the first college football program to win 1,000 games by holding on for a 31-24 victory at Maryland. The Wolverines set the tone early with a 16-3 advantage after the first quarter and the defense put the clamps on the win with big stops in the fourth quarter.

Blake Corum rushed for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win for the Wolverines. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 247 yards but was intercepted twice and was called for intentional grounding from the endzone for a safety late in the game to help Michigan survive. Michigan also brought Tagovailoa down for a total loss of 43 yards while holding the Terrapins to just 15 total rushing yards.

Michigan did its part to set the stage for a monster game next week against rival Ohio State. Speaking of the Buckeyes…

Next up for Michigan: vs. Ohio State

Next up for Maryland: at Rutgers

Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State took care of Minnesota behind a stellar performance on the ground by TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and added 2 more catches for 26 yards in Ohio State’s blowout win over the Golden Gophers.

Marvin Harrison caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Kyle McCord passed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win, with a touchdown pass to Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka leading the Buckeyes with 83 receiving yards. Ohio State’s defense held Minnesota to just 159 total yards of offense.

The Buckeyes will head to Ann Arbor next week for an epic showdown between 11-0 teams. A spot in the Big Ten championship game will be on the line and the weight for the College Football Playoff rankings will also be high. But it may not be quite a playoff eliminator, as we witnessed last season.

While Ohio State will play for a spot in the Big Ten championship game, Minnesota will be playing for bowl eligibility next week against rival Wisconsin.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Wisconsin

Next up for Ohio State: at Michigan

Iowa 15, Illinois 13

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Who says you need an offense to play for a Big Ten championship? Not Iowa, that’s for sure! The Hawkeyes clinched the Big Ten West Division with one week to spare by clawing together a low-scoring victory over Illinois. Kaleb Johnson’s 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put Iowa on top for good.

Iowa will now play the winner of next week’s Michigan-Ohio State game in the Big Ten championship game. The Hawkeyes will still have to battle Nebraska next week on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Illinois will be among the Big Ten teams still playing for bowl eligibility next week.

Next up for Illinois: vs. Northwestern

Next up for Iowa: at Nebraska (Friday)

Penn State 27, Rutgers 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State‘s offense was still lacking in real explosive consistency in its first game since making a change at offensive coordinator. The Nittany Lions also lost starting quarterback Drew Allar to an injury after getting a hit to the shoulder. But the Penn State running game and defense made sure they would take care of Rutgers in the final home game of the season.

Penn State will stay in the conversation for a New Years Six bowl game heading into their final game of the regular season. Rutgers already has bowl eligibility wrapped up and will host Maryland next week for fourth place in the Big Ten East.

Next up for Penn State: at Michigan State (Friday in Detroit)

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Maryland

Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17 (OT)

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Oh, Nebraska. the Cornhuskers jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Wisconsin in the first quarter but needed a field goal in the fourth quarter to get the game into overtime, and the Badgers scored the game-winning touchdown with Braelon Allen getting pushed into the end zone. Allen came up big for the Badgers with 2 touchdowns and 22 carries for 62 yards despite being banged up.

The defense came away with a game-sealing interception on Nebraska’s ensuing possession for the win and for bowl eligibility. Nebraska will try again next week after losing its fourth-straight game after getting to five wins.

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Iowa (Friday)

Next up for Wisconsin: at Minnesota

Northwestern 23, Purdue 15

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody at the beginning of the season thought Northwestern would go to a bowl game, but here they are! The Wildcats clinched bowl eligibility with a win over Purdue days after the school removed the interim tag for head coach David Braun.

Cam Porter rushed for a game-high 95 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win. Purdue was without starting quarterback Hudson Card, who was scratched before the start of the game. His replacement, Ryan Browne, was picked off twice and passed for just over 100 yards in the loss.

Northwestern can now clinch a winning season next week, which would be a successful year few saw coming.

Next up for Purdue: vs. Indiana

Next up for Northwestern: at Illinois

Michigan State 24, Indiana 21

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle of the bottom two teams in the Big Ten East, Michigan State clinched not finishing in last place this season. Indiana missed a last-second 48-yard field goal that would have sent the game to overtime. The distance on the field goal was made longer after an intentional grounding penalty called on the Hoosiers.

Spartans quarterback Katin Houser passed for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns and was intercepted twice in the win.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Penn State (Friday in Detroit)

Next up for Indiana: at Purdue

Big Ten Standings

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan 11 0 8 0 Ohio State 11 0 8 0 Penn State 9 2 6 2 Maryland 6 5 3 5 Rutgers 6 5 3 5 Michigan State 4 7 2 6 Indiana 3 8 1 7

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Iowa 9 2 6 2 Northwestern 6 5 4 4 Wisconsin 6 5 4 4 Illinois 5 6 3 5 Minnesota 5 6 3 5 Nebraska 5 6 3 5 Purdue 3 8 2 6

Bowl Eligibility Tracker

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

BOWL ELIGIBLE

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Rutgers

Wisconsin

ON THE VERGE (5 wins)

Illinois

Minnesota

Nebraska

ON THE BRINK (6 losses)

Illinois

Minnesota

Nebraska

INELIGIBLE

Indiana

Michigan State

Purdue

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire