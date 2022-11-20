Big Ten Week 12 Rewind: Stage is set for Buckeyes and Wolverines

If you haven’t learned by now not to take any week for granted in the sport of college football, may Week 12 be your latest example of why you should embrace the opportunities available every single week. It was a tense week for the top teams in the College Football Playoff hunt, including the top two playoff contenders from the Big Ten. But to their credit, Ohio State and Michigan answered the call and set the table for a monster matchup in their historic rivalry next weekend with a spot in the Big Ten championship game on the line, and playoff positioning still being sorted.

But the Big Ten West is also still to be decided, and that picture became a little more clear in Week 12. Iowa could wrap up things in the west while most of us are enjoying our Thanksgiving leftovers on Friday, but Purdue is hoping to still have a shot by the time they play next week after the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers did what was needed this weekend.

Here is a brief rundown of everything that happened in the Big Ten in Week 12 with final scores, quick thoughts, a few highlights, and a look at the updated Big Ten standings and bowl eligibility tracker.

Rankings referenced are College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 2 Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) runs after the catch as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) defends during there second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State certainly had to earn their road win at Maryland. Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps gave the Buckeyes a real scare after the offense had been in hibernation the past couple of games but couldn’t quite come up with enough defense to score a major upset at home.

Dallan Henderson gave the Ohio State offense a lift with 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns, helping to make up for a touchdown-less game from star receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. C.J. Stroud passed for 241 yards and a defensive touchdown in the final seconds of the game helped make this game look just a little more in-hand than it ever was.

But a win is a win, and Ohio State did its part to setup a mega showdown next week.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Michigan

Next up for Maryland: vs. Rutgers

No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Nov 19, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This was expected to be another show of dominance by Michigan, but the Illini came to Michigan Stadium feeling worthy of not only being on the same field as the mighty Wolverines but feeling as though they could return home with a win. And they nearly did.

Illinois benefited from having Chase Brown running the ball after a scary moment last week, and the defense did what it needed to slow down the Michigan offense. An injury to Blake Corum helped take some of the cogs out of the Michigan offense too, and his status for next week will be key to watch. But the Wolverines gutted out a hard-fought victory to keep their undefeated season alive as the big game next weekend looms. Jake Moody delivered the win for the Wolverines with only a few seconds remaining on the clock.

Moody remains money. 🙌 @jmoods13 hits the late FG to give No. 3 @UMichFootball the lead with 9 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/4DVvEGPvy0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

So the stage is now, officially set. After months and weeks of college football analysts looking forward to it, the showdown between an undefeated Michigan and undefeated Ohio State has finally arrived. Next Saturday’s game will determine which team goes to the big Ten championship game as the East division champion, but what is still left to determine is what exactly it means for the College Football Playoff picture. Could the loser still be in the playoff mix, or will next week’s game be a playoff-elimination game?

There will be no shortage of opinions and discussion on that topic. Count on it.

Next up for Illinois: at Northwestern

Next up for Michigan: at Ohio State

No. 11 Penn State 55, Rutgers 10

Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers put up a solid fight at home against Penn State, but after taking a 10-7 lead on the Nittany Lions in the first quarter, it was all Penn State for the rest of the game. Penn State scored touchdowns on offense, defense (twice) and offense in a runaway win that keeps Penn State in position to be playing in a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season.

The loss by Rutgers eliminates Greg Schiano’s program from bowl eligibility this season.

Next up for Penn State: vs. Michigan State

Next up for Rutgers: at Maryland

Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In a game where the over/under was set at 31.5, Iowa and Minnesota managed to pound the under in exactly the way you should have expected. Minnesota got a monster performance from running back Mohamed Ibrahim with 263 rushing yards and a touchdown, but that was the only offense the Gophers could scratch together.

The biggest turnover of the game was an interception thrown by Minnesota backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, and the turnover led to a game-winning field goal by Iowa. The win gives the Iowa the easiest and most straightforward path to the Big Ten championship game. Win next week at home against Nebraska, and Iowa will face the winner of next week’s Ohio State-Michigan game. Lose, and the door is open for Purdue.

Next up for Iowa: vs. Nebraska

Next up for Minnesota: at Wisconsin

Purdue 17, Northwestern 7

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates a turnover during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue did its part to remain in the running for the Big Ten West championship. Aidan O’Connell passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns to help the Boilermakers take care of business at home against the struggling Northwestern Wildcats. O’Connell’s touchdown passes went to familiar targets in wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham.

The Purdue defense forced three turnovers in the game as neither team did a whole ton on offense. But the Boilermakers didn’t turn the football over.

Purdue needs a win next week to get to the Big Ten championship game for the first time in program history.

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Illinois

Next up for Purdue: at Indiana

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14

Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs with the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Failing to close out a game has been a recurring theme for the Nebraska football program the last couple of years, and it’s easy to see why the Huskers will once again be sitting home for the bowl season. Nebraska led Wisconsin 14-3 going into the fourth quarter but managed just 15 yards on their next two offensive series as Wisconsin battled back with a pair of touchdown drives to take a lead in the final minute of the game for the first time all day.

Wisconsin racked up 235 rushing yards as a team with Braelon Allen and Chez Melussi each coming up with over 90 yards each. Graham Mertz had just 83 passing yards on eight completions. The Badgers defense held Nebraska to just 171 yards of total offense.

The win clinches bowl eligibility for Wisconsin, although they have already been eliminated from the West Division race. Nebraska’s disappointing season will wrap up on the Friday after Thanksgiving with a road game against Iowa.

Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Herbie Husker and Bucky Badger pose with a “Iowa has bad corn” sign during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Minnesota

Next up for Nebraska: at Iowa

Indiana 39, Michigan State 31

Nov 19, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) admires the Little Brass Spitoon with fellow teammates after beating the Michigan State Spartans in double overtime at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Figure this one out. Indiana scored 39 points and won in double overtime despite having its quarterback, Dexter Williams II, complete just two passes for 31 yards. The Spartans also had a 24-7 lead at halftime before the Hoosiers chipped away in the second half and forced overtime thanks to a missed field goal by the Spartans as regulation time expired.

WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME IN EAST LANSING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hS9lBoawUS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

Indiana blocked Michigan State’s next field goal attempt in overtime, only for the Spartans to return the favor to force a second overtime!

ANOTHER BLOCKED FIELD GOAL. 😱@MSU_Football sends it to 2OT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lsFZC64i2H — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

Shaun Shivers scored form the one-yard line on Indiana’s second overtime possession and the defense held on for a win as Michigan State’s final play came down just outside the back of the endzone.

Michigan State will have to win next week’s road game at Penn State in order to become bowl-eligible this season.

Next up for Indiana: vs. Purdue

Next up for Michigan State: at Penn State

Updated Big Ten standings

EAST DIVISION

B1G W B1G L W L Michigan 8 0 11 0 Ohio State 8 0 11 0 Penn State 6 2 9 2 Maryland 3 5 6 5 Michigan State 3 5 5 6 Indiana 2 6 4 7 Rutgers 1 7 4 7

WEST DIVISION

B1G W B1G L W L Iowa 5 3 7 4 Purdue 5 3 7 4 Illinois 4 4 7 4 Minnesota 4 4 7 4 Wisconsin 4 4 6 5 Nebraska 2 6 3 8 Northwestern 1 7 1 10

Bowl eligible: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Bowl ineligible: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire