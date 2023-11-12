Big Ten Week 11 Roundup: Penn State stumbles out of Big Ten East race

As the Big Ten football season begins to turn the final corner of the regular season, the Big Ten championship picture has become pretty clear. The East is now officially a two-team race between Michigan and Ohio State after Penn State blew another tire by going 0-2 against each this season with this weekend’s loss to a Jim Harbaugh-less Michigan. And out in the West, Iowa has put itself in the best position possible to have the division all wrapped up with one week to spare following another stellar defensive performance.

Michigan had the most interesting week, of course, by making a trip to Happy Valley for its biggest test of the season to date and learning upon arrival that Harbaugh had been suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the season. That ultimately led to plenty of emotions from the Wolverines following a hard-fought victory against Penn State. Maryland won on a last-second field goal at Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana came through with a surprise shootout and Purdue suddenly found its offense!

Here is a look at everything that happened around the Big Ten in Week 11.

Michigan 24, Penn State 15

With head coach Jim Harbaugh unable to attend the game due to the Big Ten’s suspension handed down Friday afternoon, Michigan just kept things simple and stuck to their identity of strong defense and power running game. Michigan’s running game took over against Penn State with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards rattling off some big runs. Corum rushed for over 140 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

Penn State’s defense did its part to keep this game from getting out of hand, but the Nittany Lions offense was unable to carry over any momentum it thought it may have generated the previous week in a high-scoring win at Maryland. Penn State’s best hope now is to go 10-2 and hope that will be enough to get into a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season.

Michigan now moves on with their goals still squarely in front of them and there for the taking. At 10-0, Michigan remains on a path for a possible showdown with undefeated Ohio State at the end of the regular season with a spot in the Big Ten championship game on the line. And a return to the College Football Playoff is being paved.

Next up for Michigan: at Maryland

Next up for Penn State: vs. Rutgers

Illinois 48, Indiana 45 (OT)

If the Indiana-Illinois game wasn’t on your radar, that is understandable. But the Hoosiers and Illini had some offensive fireworks and needed overtime to determine a winner. Illinois quarterback Jake Paddock passed for 507 yards and four touchdowns, with the final 21-yard touchdown to Isaiah Williams giving Illinois the wild win over Indiana in overtime.

The win by the Illini moves Illinois one win closer to bowl eligibility. At the same time, Indiana is now officially bowl ineligible with 7 losses.

Next up for Indiana: vs. Michigan State

Next up for Illinois: at Iowa

Maryland 13, Nebraska 10

Turnovers were in season in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon, and they ultimately cost Nebraska a chance of clinching bowl eligibility. Instead, it was Maryland celebrating their sixth win season to clinch bowl eligibility thanks to a game0winnign field goal as time expired.

Chubba Purdy had a pass intercepted on a 3rd and Goal from the Maryland 7-yard line with under four minutes to play, and Maryland marched 75 yards for the game-winning field goal on the last play of the game. Nebraska’s final three offensive possessions ended with a fumble that allowed Maryland to kick a game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter, an interception on the first play of the ensuing possession, only to lead to a Maryland fumble at the Nebraska 11-yard line, and the 3rd & Goal interception.

Next up for Maryland: vs. Michigan

Next up for Nebraska: at Wisconsin

Iowa 22, Rutgers 0

Iowa continues to do what they do best, which is to say let the defense dominate its opponent and scratch and claw for points every way possible. Iowa and Rutgers were not expected to serve up a ton of points, and they didn’t. After taking a 6-0 lead into the fourth quarter, Iowa put the game on ice with a short touchdown run by Jazuin Patterson and a Deacon Hill touchdown pass to Kaleb Brown in the fourth quarter.

Iowa is now one win away from wrapping up the Big Ten West Division championship and clinching a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Next up for Rutgers: at Penn State

Next up for Iowa: vs. Illinois

Purdue 49, Minnesota 30

What should have been a season where Minnesota competed for the Big Ten West Division is quickly on the brink of not even ending in a bowl game. Minnesota was blown out on the road by a Purdue team that had just 2 wins all year before this weekend. Purdue rushed for 353 yards against the Gophers with Devin Mockobee leading the charge with 153 yards and a touchdown. Hudson Card was stellar as well with 251 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, 44 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the big win.

Minnesota now must win one of its final two games just to become eligible for the bowl season. Next up is a road game at Ohio State. Then it’s a rivalry game with Wisconsin.

Next up for Minnesota: at Ohio State

Next up for Purdue: at Northwestern

Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10

Wisconsin‘s injury woes continue to hamper the offense down the stretch of this season. The Badgers managed just 86 rushing yards as a team against Northwestern in a loss by two touchdowns at home. Braelon Allen had just 3 rushing attempts for 3 yards.

Northwestern is now one win away from bowl eligibility with two games to play, and anyone who predicted that being a possibility at the start of this season should buy a lottery ticket.

Next up for Northwestern: vs. Purdue

Next up for Wisconsin: vs. Nebraska

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3

It was business as usual for Ohio State on Saturday night to wrap up this weekend’s Big Ten schedule. The Buckeyes remained undefeated with a 35-point blowout of Michigan State in Columbus. Kyle McCord passed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, and it should come as no surprise by now that Marvin Harrison caught two of them to go with his 149 receiving yards.

Ohio State outgained the Spartans 530-182 and led 35-3 at halftime. The win keeps Ohio State in the driver’s seat on a drag race to the Big Ten East alongside Michigan with two weeks to go until the biggest game of the year in the Big Ten.

Next up for Michigan State: at Indiana

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Minnesota

Updated Big Ten Standings

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Michigan 10 0 7 0 Ohio State 10 0 7 0 Penn State 8 2 5 2 Maryland 6 4 3 4 Rutgers 6 4 3 4 Indiana 3 7 1 6 Michigan State 3 7 1 6

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Iowa 8 2 5 2 Northwestern 5 5 3 4 Nebraska 5 5 3 4 Wisconsin 5 5 3 4 Illinois 5 5 3 4 Minnesota 5 5 3 4 Purdue 3 7 2 5

Bowl Eligibility Tracker

With just two more weeks remaining in the regular season, here is a look at which Big Ten teams are already eligible for postseason play, who is about to do so, and which teams are in danger of not playing in the bowl season this year.

ELIGIBLE

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Ohio State

Penn State

Rutgers

ON THE VERGE

Illinois

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Wisconsin

ON THE EDGE

N/A

INELIGIBLE

Indiana

Michigan State

Purdue

