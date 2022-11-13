Big Ten Week 11 Rewind: Embrace the Big Ten West chaos

Get ready for a wild finish to the Big Ten West race. After the door to the division was cracked open last week with a loss by Illinois, the Illini swung the door wide open with another loss. What once looked like a foregone conclusion that Illinois would be playing for the Big Ten championship is now anyone’s guess coming down the final stretch.

In the East, it was more of the same from the top two powers in the conference. Ohio State and Michigan once again took care of business with barely a sweat broken as they are now each one more win away from heading into a colossal showdown in Columbus, Ohio in two weeks.

And flying in the shadows of Ohio State and Michigan’s playoff push could be Penn State, who is sitting in a good position for a possible New Years Six bowl berth after another comfortable victory.

Here is a quick rundown of everything that happened around the Big Ten in Week 11 and what is next for each team, along with an updated look at the Big Ten standings and bowl eligibility tracker.

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) breaks away for a long touchdown run during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State heard your mild concerns about them the past couple of weeks, and they responded in a big way in an absolute thrashing of Indiana in some snowy conditions in Ohio Stadium. C.J. Stroud had five touchdown passes to go with his 297 yards, and Miyan Williams (147 yards) and Dallan Hayden (102) each turned in 100-yard days on the ground with one touchdown each. Marvin Harrison Jr. led the game with 135 receiving yards. The Buckeyes racked up 662 yards of offense

Next up for Indiana: at Michigan State

Next up for Ohio State: at Maryland

No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

Nov 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Any hope for Nebraska finding a way to bowl eligibility this season is now officially done. Nebraska was no match for Michigan on the road in Ann Arbor, and not having its starting quarterback available didn’t help. It was business as usual for Michigan, who continues to be powering their way to an epic showdown with Ohio State at the end of the regular season.

Blake Corum continued his brilliance this season with 162 rushing yards as he hopes to build some Heisman love.

Next up for Nebraska: vs. Wisconsin

Next up for Michigan: vs. Illinois

No. 14 Penn State 30, Maryland 0

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State‘s defense was dominant as Maryland’s offense had another frustrating experience on the road. Taulia Tagovailoa was limited to fewer than 80 passing yards for a second straight game. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton scored two long touchdown runs on 4th-and-1 situations and Penn State’s defense racked up seven sacks while controlling the Terrapins all afternoon long.

Next up for Maryland: vs. Ohio State

Next up for Penn State: at Rutgers

Purdue 31, No. 24 Illinois

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) can’t make this catch after Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) makes a tackle during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Things just got a whole lot more interesting in the Big Ten West Division race after Illinois lost a chippy game against Purdue at home on Saturday. A win would have kept the Illini on track to get to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game, but a third loss in conference play has changed the entire outlook in the division, and a late injury to star running back Chase Brown was far from encouraging for the Illini moving forward.

Aidan O’Connell had three touchdown passes for the Boilermakers, including two to tight end Payne Durham. Purdue also out-gained the Illini, 379-303, and had half as many penalties (6-12) in a game where tempers flared, especially in the second half.

The Big Ten West is now totally up for grabs with just two weeks remaining.

Next up for Purdue: vs. Northwestern

Next up for Illinois: at Michigan

Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Ibrahim was unstoppable with 178 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Minnesota overpowered Northwestern, whose struggles once again continued as the season cannot end soon enough. The win also helps keep Minnesota in the running for the Big Ten West Division on the day the door was swung wide open with the loss by Illinois.

Next up for Northwestern: at Purdue

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Iowa

Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper DeJean’s 32-yard pick-six late in the first half helped spark Iowa to a big win in the division against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes defense forced three turnovers by the Badgers and somehow managed to win this pivotal game despite having just 146 yards of total offense. Iowa had just 94 passing yards and 52 rushing yards as a team, which should come as no surprise given how Iowa’s offense has been this season. This one has to sting for the Badgers in every way imaginable.

Next up for Wisconsin: at Nebraska

Next up for Iowa: at Minnesota

Michigan State 27, Rutgers 21

Nov 12, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) at the line of scrimmage in the first half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers was flagged for 14 penalties in what was otherwise a close game in just about every facet of the game. Michigan State quarterback Payton Throne passed for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Gavin Wimsatt had 236 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers also got a big day on the ground from Kyle Monangai (162 yards) but the Spartans used a balanced attack with touchdowns scored by Jalen Berger on the ground and Jayden Reed through the air.

Next up for Rutgers: vs. Penn State

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Indiana

Updated Big Ten standings

EAST DIVISION

B1G W B1G L W L Michigan 7 0 10 0 Ohio State 7 0 10 0 Penn State 5 2 8 2 Maryland 3 4 6 4 Michigan State 3 4 5 5 Rutgers 1 6 4 6 Indiana 1 6 3 7

WEST DIVISION

B1G W B1G L W L Purdue 4 3 6 4 Illinois 4 3 7 3 Iowa 4 3 6 4 Minnesota 4 3 7 3 Wisconsin 3 4 5 5 Nebraska 2 5 3 7 Northwestern 1 6 1 9

Bowl eligible: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Ineligible: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire