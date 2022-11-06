Big Ten Week 10 Rewind: Illini upset opens door in B1G West, Buckeyes and Wolverines prevail

The start of November offered a little bit of drama around the Big Ten in Week 10. The conference’s top two playoff contenders, Ohio State and Michigan, each were thrown into some adversity against overmatched opponents on the road before coming up with big plays to take care of things as expected. And in the Big Ten West, an upset loss at home by Illinois may have made the division race a bit more interesting to start off the month when they could have wrapped everything up early.

Here is a look at all of the developments from around the Big Ten in Week 10, as well as what comes next for each school and the updated bowl standings and bowl eligibility tracker.

The rankings referenced below are the updated College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) scores a touchdown as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Rod Heard II (24) tries to tackle him during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The harsh winds in Evanston caused some problems for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes managed to grind out a victory on the road against heavy underdog Northwestern. Despite a strong effort, the Wildcats couldn’t hold down the Ohio State offense long enough. C.J. Stroud rushed for 79 yards, three more than his passing total. Miyan Williams led the Buckeyes with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Ohio State remains perfect this season.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Indiana

Next up for Northwestern: at Minnesota

No. 5 Michigan 52, Rutgers 17

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Dariel Djabome (58) and linebacker Deion Jennings (17) pursue during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers gave Michigan a real scare for one half of football, but the Wolverines went on a roll in the second half and put the Scarlet Knights in the rearview mirror. Blake Corum rushed for a couple of touchdowns and the defense forced three turnovers as Michigan responded well to some adversity on the road.

Next up for Michigan: vs. Nebraska

Next up for Rutgers: at Michigan State

No. 15 Penn State 45, Indiana 14

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State took to the road hoping to not have a hangover after their loss to Ohio State the previous week. And despite some early uneasy feelings, Penn State won a laugher in Bloomington behind an overpowering defense and running game against the Hoosiers. Kaytron Allen had three rushing touchdowns and Sean Clifford moved to 16 yards away from Penn State’s all-time passing yardage record. Indiana had to dig deep into the quarterback depth chart and just had no answers on the line of scrimmage.

Next up for Penn State: vs. Maryland

Next up for Indiana: at Ohio State

Michigan State 23, No. 16 Illinois 15

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pressures during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Against all odds, perhaps, Michigan State dug deep to grab an upset on the road against Big Ten West leader Illinois. The Spartans built a 23-7 lead on the Illini before a late push made things interesting in the fourth quarter. Illinois could have wrapped up the Big Ten West with a win, but will now have to take care of things next week.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Rutgers

Next up for Illinois: vs. Purdue

Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland’s offense went into its shell on the road against Wisconsin. Taulia Tagovailoa was limited to just 77 passing yards with one touchdown and an interception for Maryland as the Terrapins were blanked in the first half and couldn’t find enough offense after halftime to come back against the Badgers.

Graham Mertz also passed for just 77 yards as the Badgers controlled this game on the ground. Braelon Allen led all players with 119 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and Isaac Guerrendo added another 114 yards and a score for Wisconsin’s overpowering running game.

Next up for Maryland: at Penn State

Next up for Wisconsin: at Iowa

Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13

Nov 5, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns to help power the Gophers to a road win at Nebraska. The win clinches Minnesota’s bowl eligibility and kept the longshot hopes of winning the Big Ten west alive for another week.

Nebraska is now officially on the brink of being eligible for the bowl season once again. One more loss will guarantee the Huskers stay home for the bowl season for a sixth straight season. That would be the longest bowl drought since 1955 through 1961.

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Northwestern

Next up for Nebraska: at Michigan

Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Purdue nearly blew an opportunity to keep in striking distance of Illinois for the top spot in the Big Ten West by having an absolutely miserable performance at home against Iowa, but Illinois being upset helped. Aidan O’Connell was picked off twice by the Hawkeyes and Spencer Petras passed for 192 yards and two touchdowns. But Kaleb Johnson was the standout star in this one with 200 rushing yards and a touchdown for Iowa in the big win.

Next up for Iowa: vs. Wisconsin

Next up for Purdue: at Illinois

Big Ten Standings

EAST DIVISION

B1G W B1G L W L Michigan 6 0 9 0 Ohio State 6 0 9 0 Penn State 4 2 7 2 Maryland 3 3 6 3 Michigan State 2 4 4 5 Rutgers 1 5 4 5 Indiana 1 5 3 6

WEST DIVISION

B1G W B1G L W L Illinois 4 2 7 2 Wisconsin 3 3 5 4 Purdue 3 3 5 4 Iowa 3 3 5 4 Minnesota 3 3 6 3 Nebraska 2 4 3 6 Northwestern 1 5 1 8

Bowl eligible: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State

Ineligible: Northwestern

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire