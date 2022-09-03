Big Ten Week 1 staff predictions
The Big Ten already has a small handful of games in the books after seeing three teams participate in Week 0 festivities and Penn State, Purdue, and Minnesota all getting on the field on Thursday night of Week 1. But with the rest of the conference joining the party in a loaded Week 1, it’s time once again for our staff at Nittany Lions Wire to share our quick striaght-up picks for every game being played by a Big Ten team this week.
All games are being played on Saturday, September 3 except where noted. And we skipped the other Thursday night game going on at the same time as Penn State’s season opener, only because this post was not published until after the Thursday slate went in the books. Northwestern is also idle this week after playing in Ireland in Week 1. Nebraska, on the other hand, looks for a rebound at home after losing to the Wildcats abroad.
The big game of the week, of course, will be Ohio State‘s mega showdown with Notre Dame in Columbus. We’re all in agreement on how that game will play out.
We’ll keep a running tab on our striaght-up record in games involving Big Ten teams this season, for bragging rights and pride of course.
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
Friday, September 2, 7:00 p.m. ET
Kevin: Michigan State
Sam: Michigan State
Andrew: Michigan State
Indiana vs. Illinois
Friday, September 2, 8:00 p.m. ET
Kevin: Illinois
Sam: Illinois
Andrew: Indiana
Michigan vs. Colorado State
12:00 p.m. ET
Kevin: Michigan
Sam: Michigan
Andrew: Michigan
Kevin says: Michigan’s schedule allows the Wolverines to take time to sort through some questions they are addressing. The big one in Ann Arbor is who will be the starting quarterback this season. That is a decision Jim Harbaugh has set up to answer after two games with Cade McNamara getting the start in Week 1 against Colorado State, and J.J. McCarthy getting the nod in Week 2 against Hawaii. Surely this will all work out well.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State
12:00 p.m. ET
Kevin: Iowa
Sam: Iowa
Andrew: Iowa
Maryland vs. Buffalo
12:00 p.m. ET
Kevin: Maryland
Sam: Maryland
Andrew: Maryland
Rutgers at Boston College
12:00 p.m.
Kevin: Boston College
Sam: Boston College
Andrew: Boston College
Nebraska vs. North Dakota
3:30 p.m.
Kevin: Nebraska
Sam: Nebraska
Andrew: Nebraska
Wisconsin vs. Illinois State
7:00 p.m.
Kevin: Wisconsin
Sam: Wisconsin
Andrew: Wisconsin
Andrew says: Will Braelon Allen kick off a potential Heisman Trophy run against Illinois State? Illinois State only allowed 3.5 yards per carry last year so they have shown to have some reliable run defense. Not saying Wisconsin is on upset alert but seeing how dominant Allen can be in his sophomore season is going to be interesting right off the bat.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.
Kevin: Ohio State
Sam: Ohio State
Andrew: Ohio State
Sam says: Out of all these games, I think the Ohio State-Notre Dame game will be the most intriguing one. However, I do think Ohio State does win this one handily. Tyler Buchner has the potential, but I do think it will take him a few games to get adapted to their offense.