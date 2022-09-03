Big Ten Week 1 staff predictions

The Big Ten already has a small handful of games in the books after seeing three teams participate in Week 0 festivities and Penn State, Purdue, and Minnesota all getting on the field on Thursday night of Week 1. But with the rest of the conference joining the party in a loaded Week 1, it’s time once again for our staff at Nittany Lions Wire to share our quick striaght-up picks for every game being played by a Big Ten team this week.

All games are being played on Saturday, September 3 except where noted. And we skipped the other Thursday night game going on at the same time as Penn State’s season opener, only because this post was not published until after the Thursday slate went in the books. Northwestern is also idle this week after playing in Ireland in Week 1. Nebraska, on the other hand, looks for a rebound at home after losing to the Wildcats abroad.

The big game of the week, of course, will be Ohio State‘s mega showdown with Notre Dame in Columbus. We’re all in agreement on how that game will play out.

We’ll keep a running tab on our striaght-up record in games involving Big Ten teams this season, for bragging rights and pride of course.

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

Friday, September 2, 7:00 p.m. ET

Kevin: Michigan State

Sam: Michigan State

Andrew: Michigan State

Indiana vs. Illinois

Friday, September 2, 8:00 p.m. ET

Kevin: Illinois

Sam: Illinois

Andrew: Indiana

Michigan vs. Colorado State

12:00 p.m. ET

Kevin: Michigan

Sam: Michigan

Andrew: Michigan

Kevin says: Michigan’s schedule allows the Wolverines to take time to sort through some questions they are addressing. The big one in Ann Arbor is who will be the starting quarterback this season. That is a decision Jim Harbaugh has set up to answer after two games with Cade McNamara getting the start in Week 1 against Colorado State, and J.J. McCarthy getting the nod in Week 2 against Hawaii. Surely this will all work out well.

Iowa vs. South Dakota State

12:00 p.m. ET

Kevin: Iowa

Sam: Iowa

Andrew: Iowa

Maryland vs. Buffalo

12:00 p.m. ET

Kevin: Maryland

Sam: Maryland

Andrew: Maryland

Rutgers at Boston College

12:00 p.m.

Kevin: Boston College

Sam: Boston College

Andrew: Boston College

Nebraska vs. North Dakota

3:30 p.m.

Kevin: Nebraska

Sam: Nebraska

Andrew: Nebraska

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State

7:00 p.m.

Kevin: Wisconsin

Sam: Wisconsin

Andrew: Wisconsin

Andrew says: Will Braelon Allen kick off a potential Heisman Trophy run against Illinois State? Illinois State only allowed 3.5 yards per carry last year so they have shown to have some reliable run defense. Not saying Wisconsin is on upset alert but seeing how dominant Allen can be in his sophomore season is going to be interesting right off the bat.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

Kevin: Ohio State

Sam: Ohio State

Andrew: Ohio State

Sam says: Out of all these games, I think the Ohio State-Notre Dame game will be the most intriguing one. However, I do think Ohio State does win this one handily. Tyler Buchner has the potential, but I do think it will take him a few games to get adapted to their offense.

