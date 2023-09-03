Big Ten Week 1 rundown: Ohio State not happy with offense, Drew Allar era is here, and Illini avoid upset

Big Ten football returned to the field in Week 1 of the college football season. With games scheduled starting on Thursday and running through the entire weekend, the Big Ten gave fans plenty of opportunities to catch the conference in action for the final season with 14 members. And it was a fine start to the year for Michigan and Penn State as well as Maryland and Wisconsin.

There is still one more Big Ten game to be played in Week 1 that is not included in this roundup. Northwestern and Rutgers will meet on Sunday afternoon in their respective season openers. That game had not been played at the time of this original posting.

Here is a look at everything that has happened in the Big Ten in Week 1 so far. The rankings referenced reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll preseason rankings.

No. 2 Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

With their head coach serving the first of his three-game suspension, Michigan had little problem picking up a win in the season opener. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns against visiting East Carolina. The Pirates avoided a shutout with a field goal in the fourth quarter as Michigan didn’t worry about trying to run up the score. It didn’t need to with a 30-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Blake Corum rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and a 37-yard run to get his season started after a phenomenal 2022 campaign was cut short by injury.

Next up for Michigan: vs. UNLV

No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Ohio State opened its season on a winning note on the road in Big Ten play, but the offense left plenty of room for improvement. And the Buckeyes know it. Kyle McCord’s debut as Ohio State’s starting quarterback was far from impressive 239 passing yards and an interception without a touchdown pass thrown. Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited to just two catches for 18 yards, and Emeka Egbuka caught three passes for just 16 yards against the Hoosiers.

Fortunately for Ohio State, Indiana didn’t have the kind of firepower to take advantage of a subpar performance by the Buckeye offense. Indiana had just 153 yards of total offense.

Both teams will be home next week to host FCS opponents.

Next up for Ohio State: vs. Youngstown State

Next up for Indiana: vs. Indiana State

No. 7 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15

The start of the Drew Allar eventually lived up to the hype. After a big early touchdown, Allar got in a groove and helped Penn State put away West Virginia under the lights in Beaver Stadium in the first meeting between the two old regional rivals since 1992. Allar had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in his first career start for the Nittany Lions.

Next up for Penn State: vs. Delaware

No. 21 Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17

There may be a new head coach in charge in Madison, but the classic Wisconsin formula was all that was needed to go 1-0 to start the season. Wisconsin had big days on the ground from Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen with 157 yards and 141 yards, respectively, and two touchdowns each as Wisconsin handled Buffalo at home. It was the first win under new head coach Luke Fickell.

Wisconsin lost two turnovers with a pair of interceptions thrown by Tanner Mordecai but the Badgers out-gained Buffalo 503-316 for the win.

Next up for Wisconsin: at Washington State

Iowa 24, Utah State 14

Iowa‘s offense was absolutely on fire in the first quarter with not one, but TWO offensive touchdowns to start the game! The Hawkeyes scored just 10 more points the rest of the game but it was enough to keep visiting Utah State at arm’s length and start the season with a win.

Cade McNamara passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and Kalen Johnson rushed 19 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Utah State did out-gain Iowa, 329-284, but just could not get enough scoring to challenge Iowa in Kinnick Stadium.

Next up for Iowa: at Iowa State

Maryland 38, Towson 6

Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland hosted in-state FCS opponent Towson for their season opener, and the Terrapins were not too kind to their visitors collecting a paycheck. Tagovailoa had three touchdown passes in the first quarter and he added a rushing touchdown to his Week 1 performance to go with his 260 passing yards.

Maryland racked up 30 first downs on the Towson defense and pounded out 166 rushing yards as a team in the win.

Next up for Maryland: vs. Charlotte

Illinois 30, Toledo 28

The Illini were in a real battle in their season opener at home. Toledo blew a 19-7 lead in the third quarter but rallied to take a 28-27 lead with just under three minutes to play. But Illinois took the lead with five seconds remaining on a 29-yard field goal by Caleb Griffin, thus avoiding a total letdown at home to start the season after a promising 2022 season saw steps forward for the program.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns and led the Illini with 69 rushing yards. Illinois has some cleaning up to do though after committing 10 penalties for 100 yards and going just 3-for-9 on third down.

Next up for Illinois: at Kansas

Fresno State 39, Purdue 35

The defending Big Ten West champions started the 2023 season by dropping a game in the final minute to Fresno State. The visiting Bulldogs took the lead for good in a back-and0-forth game with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mikey Keene to Erik Brooks with just 59 seconds to play. Purdue’s final offensive chance fell short with a turnover on downs near midfield 31 seconds remaining and no timeouts to spare.

Next up for Purdue: at Virginia Tech

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7

After a tough 2022 season, Michigan State got its 2023 season started with a win on Friday night. The Spartans got a 113-yard effort from running back Nathan Carr with a touchdown. Jalen Berger was limited to just 24 yards on eight carries, one of which went for a touchdown. But Berger added 30 yards on four receptions as well.

Next up for Michigan State: vs. Richmond

Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10

The start of the Matt Rhule era of Nebraska football nearly started with a good hard-fought road victory. And then Nebraska did what it has done so often over the last few years and gave away a great opportunity for a win. Minnesota sent Nebraska home with a loss on a last-second field goal from Dragan Kesich, just minutes after the Gophers tied the game with a touchdown pass from Athan Kaliakmanis to Daniel Jackson.

Nebraska had four turnovers, giving Rhule plenty of film to focus on in the coming week of film study and practice. But there were some good things from the Nebraska defense, allowing just 51 rushing yards to the Gophers and limiting Minnesota to just 251 yards of total offense.

Nebraska could be in some real trouble next week when they hit the road to play former Big 12 rival Colorado.

Next up for Nebraska: at Colorado

Next up for Minnesota: vs. Eastern Michigan

