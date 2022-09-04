Big Ten Week 1 Rewind: All Big Ten results and updated standings

We may have gotten an early taste of Big Ten football in Week 0, but the Week 1 slate saw 13 of 14 Big Ten members in action from Thursday night through Saturday night. And it was a doozy to get us started. Ohio State had its mega showdown with Notre Dame in Ohio Stadium to highlight the weekend slate not just for the Big Ten, but the entire top 25.

Elsewhere, you simply had to see how Iowa won its game to believe it, and Nebraska somehow managed to come up with a final score that wasn’t nearly as comfortable as it might seem. Penn State started the weekend off with a thriller against Purdue on Thursday night, and Indiana followed the next night with a victory down to the wire against Illinois.

Northwestern was off in Week 1 after taking care of Nebraska in Week 0 in Ireland. Here’s how the rest of the weekend went around the Big Ten, including the Thursday and Friday results.

No. 2 Ohio State 21 , No. 5 Notre Dame 10

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) gets tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) after a catch in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t exactly the kind of big win many were expecting to see from Ohio State, but the Buckeyes battled their way to a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame in the game of the week. After a defensive first half saw the Buckeyes go to the locker room down 10-7 to the visiting Irish, C.J. Stroud helped lead the home team to a strong second half even without big-play receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Ohio State ran into some penalty issues but the defense held Notre Dame to just 253 yards of offense, including just 76 on the ground. Without Njigba-Smith for much of the night, it was sophomore Emeka Egukba who stepped up with nine receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Up next for Ohio State: vs. Arkansas State

No. 6 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made the decision to start Cade McNamara against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy against Hawaii in Week 2 likely knowing full well that both players will get chances to play in the first two games. Such was the case here as the Wolverines dominated the visiting Colorado State Rams. McNamara completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 136 yards, with 40+ coming on a screen in the first half. He had one touchdown pass as the starter as well.

Michigan’s running game handled their business with 234 rushing yards as a team, led by Blake Corum’s 76 yards on 13 carries. The defense had an easy go of things as well and allowed just two third-down conversions on 11 attempts by the Rams. Even better for Michigan? Just one penalty in the entire game.

Did we really learn anything about Michigan, and specifically the quarterback situation? Probably not. We’ll see if that is the case in Week 2.

Up next for Michigan: vs. Hawaii

No. 14 Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13

Sep 2, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs for a first down at Spartan Stadium during their game against Western Michigan University. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker got a little bit of everything he could have wanted out of his season opener in East Lansing. The Spartans got 120 yards out of Jalen Berger, the defense forced two turnovers, his quarterback Payton Throne threw four touchdowns and he saw his team respond well to a second-half threat by the underdog Western Michigan Broncos and close things out in the fourth quarter. A good, well-rounded game with some slight room for improvement? A coach’s dream.

Up next for Michigan State: vs. Akron

No. 20 Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin didn’t have too much to worry about in a nice opener against Illinois State on Saturday night. Braelon Allen got his 2022 campaign off on the right foot with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win, and Graham Mertz didn’t do anything to make Wisconsin fans worry about the quarterback position, yet. Mertz completed 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, but we’ll need to see more of that against better competition moving forward.

But all in all, you could not have asked for a better all-around performance from the Badgers, who had a defense pitch a shutout and forced a pair of interceptions.

Up next for Wisconsin: vs. Washington State

Penn State 35, Purdue 31

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) catches the game-winning touchdown in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State quarterback [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] showed the nation just how tough and resilient he can be. Clifford accounted for all five touchdowns scored by the Nittnay Lions in a game that featured seven lead changes and was decided in the final minutes of the game. Clifford tossed four touchdowns and ran for one more. He even left the game early in the second half to receive an IV before returning to action.

There's nothing better than Gus Johnson on the call 🐐🎙 Relive his call of @PennStateFball's game-winning TD against Purdue ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zsHYH6bVji — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

Purdue had plenty of chances to seal the deal and scored a wild pick-six in the fourth quarter to take the lead before an electric crowd.

Aidan O’Connell put up some numbers but was not able to keep the completion percentage high enough or consistent enough against the Penn State secondary. Both teams showed there is room to improve in Week 2.

Up next for Penn State: vs. Ohio

Up next for Purdue: vs. Indiana State

Indiana 23, Illinois 20

Sep 2, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Cam Camper (6) runs with the ball after a catch while Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After opening the season with a confidence-boosting win at home, Illinois could not keep things going their way in their Big Ten opener. Illinois gave up a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to Indiana late in the fourth quarter to return home from Bloomington with a loss.

Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak was in sync with receiver D.J. Matthews the entire drive with five completions on the drive for 44 yards. Bazelak also had a four-yard run to the goal-line that set the Hoosiers up for the game-winning score, a short run by Shaun Shivers with 23 seconds to play.

Up next for Illinois: vs. Virginia

Up next for Indiana: vs. Idaho

Iowa 7, South Dakota State 3

Sep 3, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson (44) and defensive lineman Deontae Craig (45) and defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

If you didn’t watch the Iowa game on Saturday and only saw the final score, you would be forgiven for thinking the Hawkeyes have a problem with the offense. And you would be right! But what you can’t tell simply by looking at the score is that Iowa actually scored three times. This is the most Iowa win possible with two safeties and a field goal.

Iowa did not score a touchdown and won. App State scored 40 points in a quarter and lost. The duality of man. — David Eckert (@davideckert98) September 3, 2022

This game reached a point where viewers were actively rooting for no more scoring so we would get a 5-3 final score. The last time a college football game ended 5-3? You guessed it. Iowa was involved!

Primary rooting interest at Iowa now is a 5-3 final score Last time that happened? Arizona 5, Iowa 3 in 1980 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) September 3, 2022

Maybe Iowa was trying not to show their rival, Iowa State, much on film, but at this point, we have come to expect Iowa to have this kind of massive offensive struggle early in the season. They’ll still probably win 10 games because that’s just what Iowa does.

Up next for Iowa: vs. Iowa State

Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17

Don’t let the final score fool you. Nebraska had a mighty struggle at home against the FCS program in the home opener. A week after losing in Ireland to Northwestern, Nebraska was locked in a 17-17 tie with North Dakota in the third quarter. Fortunately for Nebraska, the Huskers found a way to take over the game and put the game on ice in the fourth quarter. A pair of touchdowns in the last half of the fourth quarter allowed Big Red fans to breathe a sigh of relief, but the countdown to October 1 continues for some.

But cuts in half on October 1st https://t.co/KP93U9QTr4 — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) September 3, 2022

Anthony Grant rushed for 189 yards and two scores for the Cornhuskers and Casey Thompson was 14-of-21 for 193 yards with two touchdown passes in the win. But the Scott Frost critics have plenty of reasons to continue chirping.

Up next for Nebraska: vs. Georgia Southern

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

Sep 3, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Al-Shadee Salaam (26) rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Down 21-15 midway through the fourth quarter and pinned back at their own four-yard line, the Scarlet Knights turned in the drive of the weekend around the Big Ten (no disrespect to Sean Clifford and Penn State’s game-winning drive). Rutgers orchestrated a masterful 96-yard touchdown drive over 12 plays, and they did all of the damage on the ground. There was just one pass attempt from Gavin Wimsatt and it fell incomplete. Back-to-back runs of 23 yards and 22 yards (for a touchdown) by Al-Shadee Salaam gave Rutgers an improbable lead on Boston College.

Rutgers also capitalized on an early miscue by the Eagles at the start of the second half by pouncing on a fumble and recovering at the BC six-yard line. That turned into a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-12, but Greg Schiano opted to go for two points and Rutgers failed on the conversion. At least it didn’t come back to haunt them this time around.

This is a big win for Rutgers as they will work all season to fight to gain bowl eligibility. A 2-0 start, and possibly a 3-0 start with Temple coming up in a couple of weeks, looks like it is about to happen to help the cause.

Up next for Rutgers: vs. Wagner

Minnesota 38, New Mexico State 0

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) breaks a tackle from New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Morgan had an efficient night but the Gophers only needed the running game to handle New Mexico State in their opener. Mohamed Ibrahim carried the football 21 times for 132 yards and two scores as the Minnesota season started with a shutout of the New Mexico State Aggies.

Minnesota rushed for 297 yards and five touchdowns as a team as PJ Fleck scored an opening win against former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill, now the head coach of the Aggies.

Up next for Minnesota: vs. Western Illinois

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Sep 3, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) rushes for a first half touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Roman Hemby had himself a big afternoon with a game-high 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Maryland in an easy win over Buffalo. Hemby’s final stat line was boosted by a 70-yard touchdown run as Maryland took care of the Bulls on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.

Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 290 yards and was picked off once in the season-opening win for the Terps. One negative for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley to focus on may be the eight penalties for 82 yards.

Up next for Maryland: at Charlotte

Updated Big Ten standings

EAST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Indiana 1 0 1 0 Penn State 1 0 1 0 Maryland 1 0 0 0 Michigan 1 0 0 0 Michigan State 1 0 0 0 Ohio State 1 0 0 0 Rutgers 1 0 0 0

WEST DIVISION

W L B1G W B1G L Northwestern 1 0 1 0 Iowa 1 0 0 0 Minnesota 1 0 0 0 Wisconsin 1 0 0 0 Illinois 1 1 0 1 Nebraska 1 1 0 1 Purdue 0 1 0 1

