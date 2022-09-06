Big Ten Week 1: Players of the Week

Week 1 of the college football season is almost in the books as there is only one game left, but all of the Big Ten have completed their contests and the conference has announced its players of the week. It appears that the Big Ten couldn’t decide who should take home the honor of offensive players of the week for the second week in a row and have instead announced co-offensive players of the week.

Among the schools that were represented, were the Nebraska Huskers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans, Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Maryland Terrapins.

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, 38-17 and Anthony Grant ran for 189 yards, which was the most by a Nebraska player since 2020.

1 minute, 24 seconds of Anthony Grant vs. North Dakota. The #Huskers have found their RB1: https://t.co/qIDKD5xwM5 pic.twitter.com/bqGjw7crJz — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) September 4, 2022

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Sean Clifford, Penn State

Purduepennstatefb090122 Am00230

The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 35-31, and Sean Clifford played very well, completing 20 of 37 passing attempts for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State

Dsc 7197

The Michigan State Spartans took down the Western Michigan Broncos, 35-13 and UNLV transfer, Jacoby Windmon, was a big reason why. Windmon was a monster with four sacks in his Michigan State debut.

Watching cut-ups of 2023 draft guys from last night. Michigan State EDGE Jacoby Windmon was INSANE in his team debut. The UNLV transfer (#4) exploded with 4 sacks last night. Insane flexibility and quickness, as you’ll see on this strip sack. pic.twitter.com/8Vs1Dcsmey — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 4, 2022

Special Teams Player of the Week: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Iowavssdsu 20220903 Bh

The Iowa Hawkeyes squeaked out a victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, 7-3, and Tory Taylor was the biggest reason for the win as he bombed a career-high ten punts for 479 yards.

Going through Saturday's presser, and I think Tory Taylor had a funny little slip up. Regarding this punt, Taylor told Cooper DeJean he "owed him a beer." Unfortunately, he'll have to wait two years. Even though the legal drinking age in Australia is 18, Cooper DeJean is 19. pic.twitter.com/Gtc4jJmB28 — Jack Lido (@JackLido) September 5, 2022

Freshman of the Week: Roman Hemby, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins earned a victory over the Buffalo Bulls, 31-10, and Roman Hemby had a break-out game in his starting debut with 114 rushing yards on just seven carriers with two touchdowns.

The least surprising thing you'll see on here all day: Roman Hemby is your Week 1 B1G frosh of the week. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/i5i0lj1ifS — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) September 5, 2022

