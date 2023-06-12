Big Ten and USC football history: Trojans vs Iowa head-to-head series

With USC about to move into the Big Ten, it’s time to brush up on our knowledge of Big Ten history. Fortunately, USA TODAY Sports is here to help.

Where does the USC-Iowa head-to-head series stand, you ask? We have answers:

USC leads the series 7-3 and last played Iowa in the Holiday Bowl in 2019. The Hawkeyes won that game, 49-24.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports noted that “All but two of these 10 matchups have come during the regular season. The Hawkeyes and Trojans have split the two bowl games, with USC running away with the 2003 Orange Bowl and Iowa doing the same in the Holiday Bowl to end the 2019 season.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here at Trojans Wire, we compiled USC’s best football moments against each Big Ten school. The 2003 Orange Bowl win over Iowa — which in many ways launched the Pete Carroll dynasty and was also Carson Palmer’s last game as a Trojan (and as the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner) — was our top football moment against the University of Iowa.

Get more Iowa news, analysis and opinions at Hawkeyes Wire.

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire