Big Ten unveils Wisconsin football’s 2024-2028 conference opponents

The Big Ten unveiled conference opponents for every program fro 2024-2028 earlier today.

The announcement comes with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington set to join the conference next season, and the East-West Division model set to be eliminated.

The road to Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff births is going to get a lot tougher for Wisconsin going forward. Instead of its West schedule and one or two tough East crossover games, the Badgers will now need to run against gauntlet schedules that include Oregon, Washington, USC, UCLA, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and more.

Here are Wisconsin’s Big Ten opponents for the next five seasons:

2024

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 06 : Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers stiff arms Olakunle Fatukasi #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on a run during the second half of a game at SHI Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Home Games:

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

Away Games:

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Rutgers

USC

2025

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell celebrates with wide wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) following a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Home Games:

Illinois

Iowa

Maryland

Ohio State

Washington

Away Games:

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Oregon

2026

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 02: Luke Fickell of the Wisconsin Badgers runs his team onto the field for his first game as the new coach of the Wisconsin Badgers against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Home Games:

Michigan State

Minnesota

Rutgers

USC

Away Games:

Iowa

Maryland

Penn State

Purdue

UCLA

2027

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell runs through a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Home Games:

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Penn State

UCLA

Away Games:

Illinois

Michigan State

Minnesota

USC

2028

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Home Games:

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Oregon

Away Games:

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Washington

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire