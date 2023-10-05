Big Ten unveils Wisconsin football’s 2024-2028 conference opponents
The Big Ten unveiled conference opponents for every program fro 2024-2028 earlier today.
The announcement comes with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington set to join the conference next season, and the East-West Division model set to be eliminated.
The road to Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff births is going to get a lot tougher for Wisconsin going forward. Instead of its West schedule and one or two tough East crossover games, the Badgers will now need to run against gauntlet schedules that include Oregon, Washington, USC, UCLA, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and more.
Here are Wisconsin’s Big Ten opponents for the next five seasons:
2024
Home Games:
Minnesota
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
Away Games:
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Rutgers
USC
2025
Home Games:
Illinois
Iowa
Maryland
Ohio State
Washington
Away Games:
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Oregon
2026
Home Games:
Michigan State
Minnesota
Rutgers
USC
Away Games:
Iowa
Maryland
Penn State
Purdue
UCLA
2027
Home Games:
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Penn State
UCLA
Away Games:
Illinois
Michigan State
Minnesota
USC
2028
Home Games:
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Oregon
Away Games:
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Ohio State
Washington