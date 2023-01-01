Big Ten Twitter reacts to Michigans loss to TCU

The Big Ten continued their College Football Playoff struggles on Saturday, as the conference fell to 1-5 since Ohio State won the national championship in 2014.

Michigan had a number of mistakes, including costly turnovers, giving up massive plays to TCU, and questionable late-game management.

In the end, TCU came away victorious in a 51-45 thriller. The third quarter featured 44 total points, the most in the history of the playoff. It was a back-and-forth game with Michigan chasing the Horned Frogs the entirety of the second half.

How did Big Ten Twitter react to the conference’s loss? Here is a look at some of those reactions:

Not great...

Ohio State won the first Playoff. Since then, the Big Ten has gone 1-5 in Playoff games. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) January 1, 2023

Joel Klatt believes the TCU coaching staff won the day

The @TCUFootball coaching staff did a much better job today in critical moments…The @UMichFootball staff will be sick with some of their decisions inside the 10 yard line — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023

Michigan football:

Our journey this season comes up just short, but there's a lot to be proud of with this group and what they accomplished all year. Forever, #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RsgMoohIZb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2023

What a game it was:

Fantastic CFB game!! @TCUFootball played great and Duggan was sensational! – @TCUFootball run game and run D was terrific

– @UMichFootball Red Zone plan and execution was terrible

– QB that avoids mistakes wins these types of games

– Review Official made 2 egregious errors! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023

TCU is moving on:

TCU IS MOVING ON TO THE NATTY‼️🐸 The Horned Frogs will continue their magical season after defeating Michigan! #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/Y5DpYhNvIW — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023

Yikes...

Michigan has not won a bowl game since Jim Harbaugh’s first season (2015-16). His teams don’t play well after the long layoff. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 1, 2023

What a year for Dykes:

In his first appearance, Sonny Dykes now has more @CFBPlayoff wins than Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley, Jim Harbaugh, Brian Kelly, Ryan Day, Bob Stoops, Mark Dantonio, Chris Peterson & Luke Fickell combined — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 1, 2023

That didn't change:

Jim Harbaugh has never overcome a deficit of 18 or more points to win a game as a college or NFL head coach. — Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) December 31, 2022

TCU has silenced the doubters all year:

To all those who said @TCUFootball is just going to get BOUNCED by @UMichFootball !!!!!!! Hey get out YOUR HEART meter and measure again!!! CONGRATS @TCU — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 1, 2023

Maybe they are:

The magic continues:

What a story!

That’s @TCUFootball Ladies & Gentlemen that’s in the National Championship. Once again the team that got virtually no attention whatsoever during the season and less in the post season marches on to the National Championship. End of story. This Sport is NOT just about BRANDS! 🏈 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) January 1, 2023

The TCU fans were ready:

This one was questionable...

A tough ending...

