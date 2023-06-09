Big Ten Twitter reacts to the new-look Big Ten schedule

Asher Low
·2 min read

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced changes to how the conference schedule would look as the conference welcomes in UCLA and USC.

The Badger Big Ten schedule for 2024 and 2025 was also released, and Wisconsin will travel to Los Angeles for a matchup in both seasons against the Big Ten’s newest members.

For a look at the complete Big Ten schedule, click here.

Wisconsin will no longer be a Big Ten West team in 2024, with the conference going away from divisions as they add a pair of new teams to the mix.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here is a look at some reactions from Wisconsin fans and Big Ten media to the new schedule and rules surrounding scheduling:

 

A new-look Big Ten:

Tough matchups ahead!

Goodbye, Big Ten West

There will be rivalry matchups every season:

Welcome to the party, Los Angeles

Wisconsin-Iowa is among the protected rivalry games:

Tough for Rutgers:

USC is here!

Here is who could go undefeated:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories