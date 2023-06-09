Big Ten Twitter reacts to the new-look Big Ten schedule

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced changes to how the conference schedule would look as the conference welcomes in UCLA and USC.

The Badger Big Ten schedule for 2024 and 2025 was also released, and Wisconsin will travel to Los Angeles for a matchup in both seasons against the Big Ten’s newest members.

For a look at the complete Big Ten schedule, click here.

Wisconsin will no longer be a Big Ten West team in 2024, with the conference going away from divisions as they add a pair of new teams to the mix.

Here is a look at some reactions from Wisconsin fans and Big Ten media to the new schedule and rules surrounding scheduling:

A new-look Big Ten:

Tough matchups ahead!

In 2024 Wisconsin plays Alabama, USC, Michigan, Iowa, & Penn St In 2025 Wisconsin plays Alabama, USC, UCLA, Ohio St, & Iowa Some really fun/tough matchups for the Badgers https://t.co/OgftGeCI3T — Mark Podskarbi (@MVP21) June 8, 2023

Goodbye, Big Ten West

Me watching Big Ten West football one final time in 2023. pic.twitter.com/YSUp5A7Ss5 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) June 8, 2023

There will be rivalry matchups every season:

Here are the Big Ten's protected rivalry games, which will be played on an annual basis — while all other matchups rotate: https://t.co/4FiKEWdSOV pic.twitter.com/1EMB7Kc64N — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 8, 2023

Welcome to the party, Los Angeles

Wisconsin-Iowa is among the protected rivalry games:

Iowa saw its rivalry with Wisconsin expire twice during previous Big Ten expansions. The third time was (avoid the cliche). The Hawkeyes preserved ancient feuds with Wisconsin and Minnesota and its burgeoning rivalry with Nebraska. Win-win-win.https://t.co/wacPgv9ObK — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) June 8, 2023

Tough for Rutgers:

Big Ten: We are eliminating divisions! Rutgers: Finally! Big Ten: Oh…right.

Rutgers you still play every East foe in 2024 except we’re replacing Indiana with UCLA. Cool? Rutgers: But they’re no divisions? Big Ten: Right. And you keep Iowa.

Good luck with the rebuild! — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) June 8, 2023

USC is here!

Which Big Ten opponent are you most excited to see at the @lacoliseum in 2024 and 2025?! pic.twitter.com/EsdB00CPMt — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 8, 2023

Here is who could go undefeated:

A reader went through the 2024 & 2025 Big Ten schedules and found combinations of 3 & 4 teams that all mutually don’t play each other, and could theoretically all go undefeated in conference.https://t.co/4qIvELysA6 pic.twitter.com/6Fzo9eArnH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 8, 2023

