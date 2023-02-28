Big Ten transfer lineman to visit Notre Dame this weekend

Notre Dame isn’t done exploring adding via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 football season after all. Mason Lunsford, an offensive guard who previously at Maryland, is set to make an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend. Lunsford has two seasons of eligibility remaining at wherever his next stop ends up being.

Lunsford stands at 6-7, 305-pounds. He started 23 games over the past two seasons at Maryland and according to Pro Football Focus, didn’t allow a single sack in 11 games in 2022.

Lunsford told On3 that he has visits to both Arkansas and LSU set up after he checks out Notre Dame this weekend.

Lunsford attended Olney Good Counsel high school in Maryland where he was teammates with Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart before enrolling as part of Maryland’s 2019 recruiting class.

Notre Dame official visit this weekend❗️☘️ — Mason Lunsford (@lunsford_mason) February 27, 2023

As it stands right now, Notre Dame has 94 players on scholarship. That’s a number they need to get down to 85 by the day fall semester classes begin.

