The Big Ten Tournament is set: Who and when does Penn State play?

The regular season is officially over in the Big Ten. With the last games finishing up on Sunday night, it’s time to move on to the postseason.

Every team in the conference will be competing in Chicago to win the Big Ten Tournament. The winner earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament field. For teams with no chance to make the Big Dance or the teams on the bubble, this week is extremely important. A deep run can be the difference between playing more postseason basketball and the season being over.

The Purdue Boilermakers won the regular season conference title after going 15-5. They’ll be the one seed for this tournament and one of the four teams who earned a double bye.

Here are the seeds and matchups for the Big Ten Tournament starting March 8th.

Seeds (Conference Record)

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Feb 5, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) watches his three point basket against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Andrew Funk (10) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1: #13 Ohio State vs. #12 Wisconsin

Game 2: #14 Minnesota vs. #11 Nebraska

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Mar 5, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions guard/forward Myles Dread (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Bryce Jordan Center. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Game 3: #9 Rutgers vs. #8 Michigan

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. #5 Iowa

Game 5: #10 Penn State vs. #7 Illinois

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. #6 Maryland

Friday, March 10, 2023

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread (2) reaches for the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) in the second half at The Palestra. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. #1 Purdue

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. #4 Michigan State

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. #2 Northwestern

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. #3 Indiana

Penn State's Matchup

Feb 14, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions are now facing an Illinois team they’ve beaten twice this year. Recent history shows this is a good matchup for Penn State.

They went on the road in early December to beat Illinois 74-59 when the Illini were ranked 17th in the country. The mid-February rematch at the Bryce Jordan Center was won by Penn State 93-81.

In both games, Penn State has shot 50% or better from the field and hit double digit three pointers. That plays into the strengths of what this team likes to do on the court. High percentage shots created by [autotag]Jalen Pickett[/autotag] and have their three point shooters hit shots.

It’s very difficult to beat a team three times in one season. On paper, this is definitely a matchup that Penn State can win as they look to keep adding to their resume for the NCAA Tournament Committee.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Info

The tournament will be held in Chicago, IL with games taking place at the United Center.

Iowa is the defending champion after beating Purdue in the championship game last year, 75-68.

The first 10 games of the tournament will be shown on Big Ten Network. The remaining games will be broadcasted on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire