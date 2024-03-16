Big Ten tournament preview | No. 13 Illinois vs. Nebraska; 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Mar. 16—Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal between the Illini and Buckeyes:

Lineups

No. 13 Illinois (24-8)

Starters

G/F Marcus Domask Gr. 6-6 15.7 Waupun, Wis.

G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 21.9 Chicago

G/F Ty Rodgers So. 6-6 6.7 Saginaw, Mich.

F Quincy Guerrier Gr. 6-8 10.1 Montreal

F Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6-10 12.7 Sacramento, Calif.

FYI: Shannon's 28-point performance in Friday's Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win against Ohio State marked his 16th game this season — and ninth in his last 12 — with at least 20 points. Shannon is averaging 24.2 points in that 12-game stretch, which started with Illinois' road win at Ohio State on Jan. 30.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Justin Harmon Gr. 6-4 6.4 Chicago

F/C Dain Dainja R-Jr. 6-9 5.9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.

G Luke Goode Jr. 6-7 5.8 Fort Wayne, Ind.

Nebraska (23-9)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Keisei Tominaga Sr. 6-2 14.8 Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan

G Brice Williams Jr. 6-7 12.7 Huntersville, N.C.

F Juwan Gary Jr. 6-6 11.9 Columbia, S.C.

F Josiah Allick Sr. 6-8 7.1 Lincoln, Neb.

F Rienk Mast Jr. 6-10 12.4 Groningen, Netherlands

FYI: Tominaga and Williams scored 23 points apiece in Nebraska's 93-66 Big Ten tournament quarterfinal victory Friday night at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. Both knocked down four three-pointers, as the Cornhuskers shot 14 of 32 from beyond the arc as a team.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jamarques Lawrence So. 6-3 6.9 Plainfield, N.J.

G C.J. Wilcher Jr. 6-5 7.9 Plainfield, N.J.

G Sam Hoiberg So. 6-0 3.4 Lincoln, Neb.

Details

Site: Target Center (18,798); Minneapolis.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

TV: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analysis), Grant Hill (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reports) will have the call on CBS.

Series: Illinois leads 22-8.

Last meeting: Illinois won 87-84 in overtime on Feb. 4 in Champaign.

FYI: Illinois and Nebraska have never met in the Big Ten tournament since the Cornhuskers joined the conference during the 2011-12 season.

Beat writer Scott Richey's storylines

A rare off night for Domask

Marcus Domask was scoreless at halftime of Friday's Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game against Ohio State having missed all six shots he attempted in the first half. The second half wasn't all that much better for the veteran Illinois guard, who finished Friday's win with just seven points on 3 of 16 shooting. It was Domask's fewest points since scoring six in the Illini's Dec. 9 road loss at Tennessee. He shot 2 of 11 from the field in that game — a few percentage points worse than his effort against the Buckeyes. "It's no question I struggled," Domask said. "I still had some looks. They just didn't go my way. Sometimes that's just basketball. Guys have off nights, and that was one of my nights. You've just got to try and stay aggressive and keep going. I try to forget about everything that happened if you have an off night."

High-level effort from Rodgers

The way Ty Rodgers was offensive rebounding against Ohio State was something Illinois coach Brad Underwood called an early second-half timeout to reinforce to the rest of the team. Rodgers' effort was a constant throughout Friday's tournament quarterfinal win, and the sophomore guard with 12 points and 10 rebounds — five offensive and five defensive — for his third double-double of the season. He was also the Illini's best defensive option against Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton once Terrence Shannon Jr. got into foul trouble. "When Ty gets into (people) and guards them, he's really good," Underwood said. "When he plays really soft and loose, he stinks. I've been challenging people to crawl up people. He did a good job of getting over screens. He's got length and athleticism."

New territory for Nebraska

Nebraska has been in the Big Ten for more than a dozen years. Friday night's win against Indiana — a decisive 27-point victory — has the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten tournament semifinals for the first time. Ever. Nebraska's never stuck around until the weekend. "I told them, 'The lights are a little brighter, the arena is a little bigger than what we've been playing in,'" Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "'Just go and do the same things that made us a really good basketball the last six weeks of the season.' That's what we are going to have to continue to do. We're playing a hell of a team in Illinois, who gives you matchups problems all over the floor. And when you play this late game and you've got to bounce back and play at 2:30, it's hard. It's really, really hard. ... You've got to get ready, move on to the next one, and hopefully go out and play inspired basketball again."

The News-Gazette's pick

No. 13 Illinois 73, Nebraska 69

It took Illinois an extra five minutes of overtime to deal with Nebraska the last time the teams met a month-plus ago in Champaign. The Cornhuskers — namely behind senior guard Keisei Tominaga — have the firepower to hang with a typically strong Illini offense. An Illinois offense that could be seriously challenged by a Nebraska defense that ranks third nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency the last month and allowed just 62.9 points while going 7-1 in that span. (N-G prediction record: 28-4)