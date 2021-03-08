Big Ten Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

Big Ten Tournament Preview originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the past several years, the Big Ten has been one of the best - if not the best -- conferences in all of college basketball.

Yet, despite year after year of having some of the sport's best programs, no Big Ten team has one the NCAA Tournament since Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans cut down the nets in 2000 (Maryland was a member of the ACC when they won the title in 2002).

However, before we get to March Madness itself, the Big Ten Tournament must be played. Michigan (19-3, 14-3 Big Ten) holds the top overall seed after a dominating year from Juwan Howard's squad. Illinois (20-6, 16-4 B1G) has earned the No. 2 seed, followed by Iowa (20-7, 14-6 B1G) and Purdue (18-8, 13-6 B1G) to round out the first-round byes.

The Big Ten has been the deepest conference in college basketball this season, as teams like Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana all have impressive victories this season. The conference could see as many as 11 teams make the NCAA Tournament. Could we see some more upsets this weekend that potentially shake up the bubble?

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten Tournament...

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT 2021 INFORMATION:

When is the 2021 Big Ten Tournament?

The 2021 Big Ten Tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 14. The Big Ten Tournament Championship Game is Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2021 Big Ten Tournament?

The Big Ten Tournament will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.

How to watch the 2021 Big Ten Tournament

The first 10 games of the Big Ten Tournament will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, which will show every game through the quarterfinals round. Both semi-finals games on Saturday and the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game on Sunday will be broadcast on CBS.

Who is the defending 2020 Big Ten Champion?

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, but Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin all were co-conference regular-season champions.

2021 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT BRACKET:

First-round — Wednesday, March 10

-No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Minnesota (6:30 p.m.)

-No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska (25 minutes after Northwestern-Minnesota ends)

Second round — Thursday, March 11

-No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State (11:30 a.m.)

-No. 5 Ohio State vs. Northwestern/Minnesota (25 minutes after Maryland-Michigan State ends)

-No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana (6:30 p.m.)

-No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Penn State/Nebraska (25 minutes after Rutgers-Indiana ends)

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

-No. 1 Michigan vs. Maryland/Michigan State (11:30 a.m.)

-No. 4 Purdue vs. Ohio St/Northwestern/Minnesota (25 mins after Michigan-Maryland/Michigan St ends)

-No. 2 Illinois vs. Rutgers/Indiana (6:30 p.m.)

-No. 3 Iowa vs. Wisconsin/Penn State/Nebraska (25 minutes after Illinois-Rutgers/Indiana ends)

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

-Big Ten Tournament Semifinal Game 1 (1 p.m.)

-Big Ten Tournament Semifinal Game 2 (25 minutes after semifinal 1 ends)

Championship — Sunday, March 14

-Big Ten Tournament Championship Game (3:30 p.m.)

2021 BIG TEN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: