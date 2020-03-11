Big Ten Tournament 2020: Bracket, How to Watch, Dates, Preview, Location

From start to finish, there was no other conference that was as strong and as deep as the Big Ten conference. Legitimately, they have 12 teams in consideration for the NCAA Tournament with at least 10 likely to make it.

And the depth alone is what will make the Big Ten Tournament one of the best in the country. How many leagues in the country have their No. 7 seed as a team with a legitimate shot to hoist the tournament championship trophy?

There are no givens in the Big Ten. Sure Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland are slight favorites, but the conference is wide open. Penn State can get hot. Ohio State is one of the top teams, metrically, in the whole country. Iowa has the conference's Player of the Year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Good teams will win and good teams will fall. There won't be a game in their conference championship that you can afford to miss.

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT 2020 INFORMATION:

When is the 2020 Big Ten Tournament?

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament is March 11-15. The Championship game is Sunday, March 15.

Where is the 2020 Big Ten Tournament?

The Big Ten Tournament will be held at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In.

How to watch the 2020 Big Ten Tournament?

The first round, second round and quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament will air on BTN. The semifinals and championship game will be broadcast by CBS.

Who is the defending 2019 Big Ten Champion?

Last year top-seeded Michigan State beat cross-state rival Michigan 65-60.

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT 2020 BRACKET:

Big Ten Tournament First Round (3/11, Times ET)

- No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6:00 pm (BTN)

- No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30 pm (BTN)





Big Ten Tournament Second Round (3/12, Times ET)

- No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, 12:00 pm (BTN)

- No. 5 Iowa vs. Winner of No. 12 Minnesota/ No. 13 Northwestern, 2:30 pm (BTN)

- No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30 pm (BTN)

- No. 6 Penn State vs. Winner of No. 11 Indiana/ No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30 pm (BTN)









Story continues

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals (3/13, Times ET)

- No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Winner of No. 8 Rutgers/ No. 9 Michigan, 12:00 pm (BTN)

- No. 4 Illinois vs. TBD, 2:30 pm (BTN)

- No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Ohio State/ No. 10 Purdue, 6:00 pm (BTN)

- No. 3 Maryland vs. TBD, 9:00 pm (BTN)









Big Ten Tournament Semifinals (3/14, Times ET)

- TBD vs TBD, 1:00pm (CBS)

- TBD vs TBD, 3:30pm (CBS)





Big Ten Tournament Championship Game (3/15, Time ET)

- TBD vs TBD, 3:30pm (CBS)



BIG TEN TOURNAMENT 2020 PREVIEW:

The Big Ten was wild this season. Nearly every team at one point and another sat atop the league. For a majority of the season, it was Maryland relying on their defensive prowess to run through the league. Toward the end, it was Wisconsin's offense sharing the ball and producing a balanced effort.

However, the Badgers played a fairly light schedule at the end of the season. Finishing the year on a nine-game winning streak, they did not play a single team within the top of the final standings. Many consider them to be the weakest of the three co-champions.

That makes a Maryland-Michigan State semifinal draw all the attention. Cassius Winston is putting together another All-American campaign and was phenomenal in their final matchup against the Terrapins. For the Terps, they have Jalen Smith, who routinely produces a double-double on a nightly basis and Anthony Cowan Jr. as a one-two punch that has rarely been stoppable.

Maryland and the Spartans went 1-1 against each other. The third head-to-head could very well determine who wins the title.

Don't forget though about the rest of the league. Iowa's Luka Garza posts 20 points a game as a true center. He can take over games and their inside-out offense isn't too common in the league. There's also Ohio State's 3-point shooting, the rebounding control of Illinois and the scrappiness of Penn State that all figure to be a factor.

But, when it comes to March there is one team and one coach that stands above the rest.

PICK: No. 2 Michigan State

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE TERPS NEWS:

Big Ten Tournament 2020: Bracket, How to Watch, Dates, Preview, Location originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington