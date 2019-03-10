2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, TV schedule, preview and predictions

The 2019 Big Ten tournament tips off Wednesday, March 13 at the United Center in Chicago. Below is an in-depth look at the tournament, including a complete bracket, TV schedule, analysis and predictions.

2019 Big Ten tournament bracket, seeds

The complete 2019 Big Ten men's basketball tournament bracket. (Big Ten)

2019 Big Ten tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern

Wednesday, March 13 | First round

No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska — 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern — 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 14 | Second round

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana — 12:30, Big Ten Network

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Rutgers/No. 13 Nebraska — 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State — 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Illinois/No. 14 Northwestern — 9:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Friday, March 15 | Quarterfinals

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 5 Maryland/No. 12 Rutgers/No. 13 Nebraska — 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Indiana — 3 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 7 Minnesota/No. 10 Penn State — 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Iowa/No. 11 Illinois/No. 14 Northwestern — 9:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 16 | Semifinals

Winners of quarterfinals 1 and 2 — 1 p.m., CBS

Winners of quarterfinals 3 and 4 — 3:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday, March 17 | Final

Semifinal winners — 3:30 p.m., CBS

Who is the favorite?

It’s the Michigan State Spartans. Their sweep of in-state rival Michigan proved as much. It clinched them a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown, despite losing Joshua Langford for the year and missing Nick Ward down the stretch. Ward will return from his injury in Chicago, and top-seeded Sparty is the team to beat.

Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue are the top three teams in the Big Ten. (AP)

Who else can win?

Michigan and Purdue certainly can. And if the conference’s regular season told us anything, so can a host of others. Such was its unpredictability.

But Wisconsin and Maryland were a combined 2-10 against the KenPom top 30, excluding games against each other. Minnesota is 3-7 since the start of February, and Iowa and Ohio State are spiraling. The best bets among non-favorites might be streaking Penn State and enigmatic Indiana.

Bubble implications

Indiana (17-14, 8-12, KenPom 42, NET 55)

The Hoosiers are, remarkably, still in at-large contention despite a 13-game stretch spanning most of January and February during which they only won once. Since, they’ve run off four in a row, have a potential top-five NBA draft pick in Romeo Langford, and have an opportunity to extend the win streak against a fellow bubbler in Chicago.

Minnesota (19-12, 9-11, KenPom 46, NET 56)

The Gophers are in good shape, but could use one more win to save themselves a Selection Sunday sweat.

Ohio State (18-13, 8-12, KenPom 44, NET 52)

The Buckeyes spent much of conference play in Minnesota territory, but are now squarely on the bubble. Over the past month, they have as many losses to Big Ten bottom-feeders as they have wins. And their résumé-leading victory is … at Cincinnati on Nov. 7? Chris Holtmann’s team is essentially just mediocre enough to sit just above the cut-line, so one more mediocre win would probably solidify it there. But a loss to Indiana in the 8-9 game would both hurt the Buckeyes’ cause and help a direct competitor.

Players to watch

1. Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue — The relentless engine that drives arguably the conference’s best offense. Edwards is lightning-quick and fearless, a useful combination when your usage rate ranks in the top 10 nationally. The junior carries a hefty load, often to hefty point totals; but whether he’s scoring or not, he’s the reason Purdue does at a 1.14 point-per-possession clip.

2. Ethan Happ, C, Wisconsin — The Big Ten gets one last look at Happ, who remains a brilliantly perplexing player. He’s a guard in an unmovable 6-foot-10 body, yet can’t shoot. He’s the focal point of an unaesthetically efficient Wisconsin offense and the anchor of its defense, but sometimes can’t play in crunch time because he’s a sub-50 percent free throw shooter. He’s paradoxical, in a way that makes him a joy to watch.

3. Cassius Winston, G, Michigan State — His game isn’t always loud. His irreplaceable influence isn’t always noticeable. But he’s so tough, so smart, so efficient – the type of player fathers tell their sons to watch as Day 1 homework in Point Guard School.

One big storyline: Is the Big Ten’s depth legitimate?

At one point or another over the past four months, 10 of the conference’s 14 members have looked like sure-fire tournament teams. Nine have spent time in the KenPom top 25. And that doesn’t even include Penn State, who’s been the joint-second-best team in the conference since Feb. 1.

The Big Ten’s calling card, and the reason some believe it to be the nation’s best league, has been its depth. Yet today, in early march, it looks more like a five-team conference than a top-to-bottom dogfight.

The question is why – because the bottom is so dang good, and has caught up with the middle? Or because the middle’s November-January success was fluky? Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and others have big opportunities to reject the latter hypothesis in Chicago. Or, perhaps, Penn State and Indiana could confirm the former.

2019 Big Ten tournament predictions

First round

No. 13 Nebraska over No. 12 Rutgers

No. 14 Northwestern over No. 11 Illinois

Second round

No. 9 Indiana over No. 8 Ohio State

No. 5 Maryland over No. 13 Nebraska

No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Minnesota

No. 14 Northwestern over No. 6 Iowa

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Wisconsin over No. 5 Maryland

No. 1 Michigan State over No. 9 Indiana

No. 2 Purdue over No. 10 Penn State

No. 3 Michigan over No. 14 Northwestern

Semifinals

No. 1 Michigan State over No. 4 Wisconsin

No. 2 Purdue over No. 3 Michigan

Final

No. 2 Purdue over No. 1 Michigan State

