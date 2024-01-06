The Big Ten is tough, but Purdue basketball is tougher

WEST LAFAYETTE − Mason Gillis took his seat at the podium Friday night looking more like he'd just gone through boxing match than a basketball game.

Purdue basketball's senior forward, fresh of the Boilermakers' 83-78 win over Illinois at Mackey Arena, had a black eye, a busted big toe and a sprained wrist, all courtesy of Tuesday's win at Maryland.

Against the Illini, Gillis added the newest war wound, a cut, still noticeably bleeding, on his left bicep.

"It's the Big Ten. It's not just this game, it's every game," Gillis said. "I've been through it for, this is my fourth year playing and my fifth year being here, so I am very aware of the physicalness throughout the season in this league."

The Big Ten is a gauntlet and to win it, you have to be a combination of talented, physically tough and mentally tougher.

Purdue ran away with the league title last season and the Boilermakers now look like a team that could do it again.

Zach Edey, the best player in college basketball the past two seasons, drew two fouls in 24 seconds and sat out the final 8:03 of the first half.

In response to the illegal screen, Illinois guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn pumped his fist and shouted, seeing an opportunity for the Illini to take advantage of the Edey-less Boilermakers.

Except they didn't.

Without Edey, the most dominant player in the country, Gillis and Trey Kaufman-Renn held down the fort with their toughness inside. Purdue turned a game that was at one point 24-21 into a 47-32 halftime advantage.

Without Zach Edey.

"That just shows you what our team is," Purdue point guard Braden Smith said. "With (Edey). Without (Edey). We're in pretty good shape, I think."

It was one stretch − two Purdue possessions and one Illinois possession − when Edey was sidelined with foul trouble that embodied Purdue basketball.

Play hard, a mantra that started with Gene Keady posting it on the back of the team's practice shorts and has trickled down to Matt Painter, who carries on many traits of his former coach, was symbolized during that span.

The Boilers got a defensive stop, leading 32-26, but Gillis missed a jumper with a chance to stop an Illini run. Gillis hustled, tipped the ball out for an offensive rebound. Lance Jones missed a 3, but Kaufman-Renn tapped the ball back out.

Gillis collected it and found Jones cutting to the basket for an easy layup.

Purdue got back on defense, got another stop and Camden Heide's 3 in transition wiped all that momentum away.

In that moment, with no Zach Edey on the floor and with Illinois getting out-physicaled, outhustled and outscored, it felt like there was no way the Illini were going to leave Mackey Arena victorious.

"That stretch right there was huge for us and huge for our confidence," Painter said.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3), Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Justin Harmon (4) collide during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Confidence isn't something this team lacks.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said as much after the game. Braden Smith is not afraid, Underwood quipped.

Sometimes last season, that didn't always seem to be the case.

And then the zinger.

Gillis, a guy sitting in front of a Purdue-emblazoned media backdrop Friday night looking like he'd just lost a bar fight, actually was the deliverer in this fight, and long has been when the Illini play Purdue.

"I've always thought Gillis is a stud," Underwood said. "He finds a way to kick my ass every time we play him."

