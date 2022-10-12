Big Ten’s top performers of Week 6

In Week 6, 12 of the 14 Big Ten teams were in action. It all began on Friday night as Rutgers looked to knock off Nebraska for the first time ever but fell short. Purdue-Maryland and Iowa-Illinois were also close matchups decided by a combined five points.

Ohio State-Michigan State, Michigan-Indiana, and Wisconsin-Northwestern were all settled by three touchdowns or more. The average margin of victory in these three games was 28.3 points.

With a new week of games comes the final look back at Week 5 with the top conference performers of the week voted on by our Big Ten site editors.

Head Coach of the Week

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin (5)

Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 42-7 in Leonhard’s first game as the Badgers’ interim head coach.

Quarterback of the Week

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud, Ohio State (7)

Week 6 Stats:

80.8% Comp | 361 Yards | 13.9 YPA | 6 TDs | 1 INT

Ohio State defeated Michigan State, 49-20.

Running Back of the Week

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Brown, Illinois (6)

Week 6 Stats:

31 Car | 146 Yards | 4.7 YPC | 0 TDs

Illinois defeated Iowa 9-6.

Wide Receiver of the Week

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chimere Dike, Wisconsin (5)

Week 6 Stats:

10 Rec | 185 Yards | 18.5 YPR | 3 TDs

Offensive MVP of the Week

Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network

CJ Stroud, Ohio State (7)

Defensive MVP of the Week

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kamo’i Latu, Wisconsin (7)

Week 6 Stats:

3 Tackles | 2 INTs

Newcomer of the Week

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (5)

Week 6 Stats:

5 Tackles | 4 Solo | 2 TFLs | 2 Sacks | 1 FF | 1 FR

Barham was the only standout on a losing team this past weekend.

