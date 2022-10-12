Big Ten’s top performers of Week 6
In Week 6, 12 of the 14 Big Ten teams were in action. It all began on Friday night as Rutgers looked to knock off Nebraska for the first time ever but fell short. Purdue-Maryland and Iowa-Illinois were also close matchups decided by a combined five points.
Ohio State-Michigan State, Michigan-Indiana, and Wisconsin-Northwestern were all settled by three touchdowns or more. The average margin of victory in these three games was 28.3 points.
With a new week of games comes the final look back at Week 5 with the top conference performers of the week voted on by our Big Ten site editors.
The Voters:
Josh Helmer, Hawkeyes Wire
Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire
Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire
Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire
Evan Brederson, Cornhuskers Wire
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire
Kristian Dyer, Rutgers Wire
Asher Low, Badgers Wire
Patrick Conn, Regional Editor
Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team
Head Coach of the Week
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin (5)
Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 42-7 in Leonhard’s first game as the Badgers’ interim head coach.
Quarterback of the Week
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CJ Stroud, Ohio State (7)
Week 6 Stats:
80.8% Comp | 361 Yards | 13.9 YPA | 6 TDs | 1 INT
Ohio State defeated Michigan State, 49-20.
Running Back of the Week
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Chase Brown, Illinois (6)
Week 6 Stats:
31 Car | 146 Yards | 4.7 YPC | 0 TDs
Illinois defeated Iowa 9-6.
Wide Receiver of the Week
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Chimere Dike, Wisconsin (5)
Week 6 Stats:
10 Rec | 185 Yards | 18.5 YPR | 3 TDs
Offensive MVP of the Week
Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network
CJ Stroud, Ohio State (7)
Defensive MVP of the Week
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Kamo’i Latu, Wisconsin (7)
Week 6 Stats:
3 Tackles | 2 INTs
Newcomer of the Week
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (5)
Week 6 Stats:
5 Tackles | 4 Solo | 2 TFLs | 2 Sacks | 1 FF | 1 FR
Barham was the only standout on a losing team this past weekend.