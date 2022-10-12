Big Ten’s top performers of Week 6

Patrick Conn
·2 min read

In Week 6, 12 of the 14 Big Ten teams were in action. It all began on Friday night as Rutgers looked to knock off Nebraska for the first time ever but fell short. Purdue-Maryland and Iowa-Illinois were also close matchups decided by a combined five points.

Ohio State-Michigan State, Michigan-Indiana, and Wisconsin-Northwestern were all settled by three touchdowns or more. The average margin of victory in these three games was 28.3 points.

With a new week of games comes the final look back at Week 5 with the top conference performers of the week voted on by our Big Ten site editors.

The Voters:

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team

Head Coach of the Week

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin (5)

Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 42-7 in Leonhard’s first game as the Badgers’ interim head coach.

Quarterback of the Week

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud, Ohio State (7)

Week 6 Stats:

80.8% Comp | 361 Yards | 13.9 YPA | 6 TDs | 1 INT

Ohio State defeated Michigan State, 49-20.

Running Back of the Week

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Brown, Illinois (6)

Week 6 Stats:

31 Car | 146 Yards | 4.7 YPC | 0 TDs

Illinois defeated Iowa 9-6.

Wide Receiver of the Week

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chimere Dike, Wisconsin (5)

Week 6 Stats:

10 Rec | 185 Yards | 18.5 YPR | 3 TDs

Offensive MVP of the Week

Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network

CJ Stroud, Ohio State (7)

Defensive MVP of the Week

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kamo’i Latu, Wisconsin (7)

Week 6 Stats:

3 Tackles | 2 INTs

Newcomer of the Week

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (5)

Week 6 Stats:

5 Tackles | 4 Solo | 2 TFLs | 2 Sacks | 1 FF | 1 FR

Barham was the only standout on a losing team this past weekend.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Column: Chaminade's Ryon Sayeri embraces the lone-wolf kicker's role

    Chaminade High kicker Ryon Sayeri has excelled during his junior season by thriving in pressure field-goal situations. He also averages 52 yards a punt.

  • A look down south at USC during Oregon’s bye week with Trojans Wire

    With the Ducks not playing this week, we took the opportunity to check in with @TrojansWire to see how things are going down south with USC.

  • Your guide to Michigan election 2022: Key races, issues to watch this November

    Michiganders are set to choose the next leaders of their state this fall. Will the choose to keep Democrats in charge, or chart a new course?

  • PMQs: Liz Truss pledges no public spending cuts as she defends mini-budget

    The prime minister defends the government's mini-budget, saying she "absolutely" plans to stick to her campaign pledge.

  • The Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCHN ), with the...

  • EXPLAINER: What's next in the Florida school shooter trial?

    The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole are expected to begin their deliberations Wednesday, concluding a three-month trial. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The trial has only been to determine his sentence. Cruz’s massacre is the deadliest mass shooting that has ever gone to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire.

  • Mid-term season grades for USC with college football TV analyst Greg McElroy

    The ESPN college football analyst discussed #USC and Lincoln Riley while also looking at Brent Venables and Oklahoma plus Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

  • Opponent Report Card: Scouting the Michigan Wolverines before Saturday’s matchup

    Opponent report card: Michigan has earned high marks so far this season.

  • McCann suspect won't face trial in other cases before 2023

    A German man who is also suspected in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won't go on trial before next year on charges related to a string of other sexual offenses he is alleged to have committed, a court said Wednesday. Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced Tuesday they had charged the 45-year-old in several separate cases involving sexual offenses allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. The suspect has not been charged in the McCann case, in which he remains under investigation on suspicion of murder.

  • Marshawn Lynch joins Amazon’s pregame coverage, after all

    The talk of running back Marshawn Lynch becoming part of the Amazon pregame show subsided after Lynch was arrested for DUI in August. The talk has returned, and it’s not just talk. Lynch is joining the production, starting this week. The announcement came from Amazon V.P. of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue, on the Marchand & [more]

  • Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro headset

    STORY: Meta has unveiled its much-hyped Quest Pro headset allowing users to see virtual creations and the real world at the same time(Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO) "Quest Pro is the first in our new line of advanced headsets built to expand what's possible in VR."The Quest Pro features several upgrades over Meta's existing Quest 2 headsetIt has outward-facing cameras that can capture a sort of 3D livestream of the physical environment around a wearerIt also has tracking sensors that can replicate users' eye movements and facial expressions(Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO) "We're really excited to get this into your hands. And it's available for pre-order starting today for $1,499."The launch is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push to bring the metaverse to life"Virtual reality isn't some obscure hobby anymore. Millions of people use it to play games, work out, collaborate, or just have fun. Everyone from the newest indie developers to the most established tech companies are getting into this space. But for virtual reality to really reach its full potential, we need to get to the point where the 200 million people who buy new PCs each year for work can do some or all of their work even better in the metaverse."Zuckerberg has poured billions of dollars into building the metaverseReality Labs, the Meta unit responsible for bringing the metaverse to lifehas lost about $16 billion since 2021

  • It’s all business for J.J. Pegues as he prepares to face former team

    Pegues says that his former Auburn teammates are "my enemy until the end of the game."

  • Win-Win-Win: Coinbase and Google Join Forces

    Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) just struck a partnership with Google and its parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Coinbase is moving its cloud-based operations from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to the Google Cloud platform. In return, Google Cloud and its clients will use Coinbase's tools to process crypto-based payments.

  • Broncos vs. Chargers series history: Denver holds commanding lead over L.A.

    The Broncos have had the edge over the Chargers historically.

  • Stock Market News for Oct 12, 2022

    Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday after a choppy session.

  • Light ‘em up: Tennessee, Alabama prepare for their biggest battle of the 21st century

    Tennessee and Alabama face off this weekend in the season's biggest game of the year to date.

  • SEC football midterm grades: Which teams are acing their tests and which are flunking out?

    Here are the midterm report cards for each SEC football team from the USA TODAY Sports Network six weeks into the 2022 season.

  • 21-year-old South Korean golfer Tom Kim matches Tiger Woods with historic feat last achieved in 1996

    On Sunday, Kim prevailed in a head-to-head matchup against former World Amateur No. 1-ranked golfer and 2021 FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay to bring home the first place prize at the Shiner Children’s Open. Kim achieved his second PGA Tour win at 20 years and three months old, half a year younger than Woods was when he achieved the same feat at the Walt Disney World Golf Classic. Born Kim Joo-hyung in Seoul to former pro golfer Kim Chang-ik, the golfing phenom has drawn comparisons to Woods not only for his prodigious feel for the sport, but also for having a unique nickname of his own, which was inspired by Thomas the Tank Engine from the popular children’s TV show “Thomas & Friends.”

  • Markets mixed at the open, financial stocks lower

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading after the opening bell.

  • Scarlett Johansson recalls being 'hypersexualized' as a young actress: 'People thought I was much much older than I was'

    "I got kinda pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing," the actress says.