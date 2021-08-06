The Big Ten’s top five tight ends heading into 2021

The college football season is less than a month away and we have been diving into the top players at each position in the Big Ten. Up to this point, we have highlighted the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers.

People don’t really focus on the tight end position much, but the Big Ten has some impressive ones to showcase this season. The Ohio State football program is notorious for not utilizing their typically highly recruited tight ends, but 2021 may be different. Here is how we break down the top five tight ends in the Big Ten.

It’s early and there haven’t been any games yet, so don’t get too upset with these rankings. It’s all in good fun.

Daniel Barker, Illinois

Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Daniel Barker (87) celebrates his touchdown with punter Blake Hayes (14) and running back Chase Brown (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Fighting Illini are not expected to have many stars on their team, but Daniel Barker is a consistent and solid option to have. He is the leading returning receiver for Illinois and will likely be more productive than last year. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1422978764473094147

Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

Nov 14, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) leaps over Michigan State Spartans cornerback Shakur Brown (29) during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Hendershot had a fairly disappointing 2020 season, but we are going to chalk that up to COVID-19 and hope he can return to his 2019 form which saw him snag 52 receptions for 622 yards. https://twitter.com/pey_hendy/status/1422542948995055640

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert is the only returning Ohio State tight end with a career catch.

NCAA Football CFP National Championship Ohio State Vs Alabama. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes don't use their tight end as much as they probably could historically, but Jeremy Ruckert shows all the signs of having an extremely productive season. Ruckert has insane ability and we have all seen flashes, but let's hop that he gets more usage this year. This could end up being too low for a guy that possesses all the skills to break out. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1422978310750019588

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football spring practice, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Iowa has a bit of a reputation as Tight End U and for good reason with their recent track record. Sam LaPorta is the next great one and is primed to have an explosive junior season. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1422978898959155204

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) runs the ball after a reception during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit shocking Jake Ferguson decided to return for his senior season. Had he entered the NFL draft, he likely would have been selected very early. Ferguson is a play-maker for Wisconsin and should be explosive in 2021. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1422979764646825986

