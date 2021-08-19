The Big Ten’s top five safeties heading into 2021

Ohio State football kicks off in less than a month, and we have been rolling through the best of the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, centers, defensive ends, defensive tackles, inside linebackers, and outside linebackers.

I firmly believe that this Ohio State defense will be improved greatly, and I think that the defensive backs will be a huge part of that. This list may be shocking and a little different than others you’ll see, but hey, I’m always down for some hot takes. Let’s take a look at the top safeties in the Big Ten.

Jack Koerner, Iowa

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) calls out to teammates during Hawkeyes football Kids Day at Kinnick open practice, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

210814 Ia Fb Kids Day 083 Jpg

Jack Koerner will be entering his third year as the starting safety for the Hawkeyes. Koerner has star potential and at the very worst is a consistent and reliable back-end defender. https://twitter.com/chad_reuter/status/1396861238500544519

Daxton Hill, Michigan

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill tackles Penn State running back Caziah Holmes during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Daxton Hill is a phenomenal football player and the idea of him flourishing in a new defensive scheme is ideal. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald should have some unique tricks up his sleeve to utilize Hill's skills. https://twitter.com/BarstoolOSU/status/1330377820279869441

Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the second quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Brandon Joseph was tied as the interceptions leader in the FBS last year with six and was also named as a first-team All-American. Not so bad for a first-year starter. He has superstar potential and has the ability to elevate this defensive backfield despite the departure of Greg Newsome II. https://twitter.com/PriceCheck3/status/1427350269466132491

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) attempts to tackle Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams (1) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker made a huge impact during his first season as the starter at boundary safety as he was in the top three on the team in both tackles with 57, and pass break-ups with six. Had Brisker declared for the NFL after last season, he likely would have heard his name called early. https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1427655709101985801

Marcus Hooker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Marcus Hooker (23) defends wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (82) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone predicting Marcus Hooker to start for the Buckeyes, let alone be one of the best safeties in the Big Ten, but I do not care. Hooker has insane athletic ability much like his brother who was selected in the first round, Malik Hooker. Ohio State is DB U (or BIA) and everyone has elite talent in that defensive back stable, which means anyone can break out and become a star. If he can keep his nose clean, look for him to take over one of the safety spots and shine. [listicle id=57270] https://twitter.com/GriffinStrom3/status/1400097075623350274 [listicle id=57270] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1