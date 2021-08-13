The Big Ten’s top five outside linebackers heading into 2021

Ohio State football kicks off in less than a month, and we have been rolling through the best of the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, centers, and defensive ends.

The Buckeyes are absolutely dominant on the defensive line, but with all three starting linebackers from the 2020 season gone, is there anyone talented enough to make this list?

We roll through it with the understanding that this is all for fun and there’s sure to be some surprises, injuries, and disappointments along the way.

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Dec 12, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) reacts following a tackle during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State 39-24. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Luketa started for the Nittany Lions at outside linebacker last season, but there is a high likely hood that he will be starting in the middle in 2021. Luketa was slated to start in the middle last season, but when Micah Parsons opted out, it forced the staff to shuffle the unit. https://twitter.com/NittanyLionWire/status/1424047282857652231

Michael Barrett, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the second half of Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Michael Barrett has all of the tools to be a star in the middle of the Wolverine defense, but he is simply too inconsistent. If he can become more reliable and mesh with the new defensive scheme quickly, then he should make serious noise this fall. https://twitter.com/TonyGerdeman/status/1320725750799077377

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann punches the ball away from Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

JoJo Domann filled up the stat sheet pretty well in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, five pass break-ups and he was tied at first on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. Look for more of the same this year. https://twitter.com/JimNagy_SB/status/1423244419919138817

Teradja Mitchell, Ohio State

Teradja Mitchell (3), here leaving the field with cornerback Cameron Brown following the spring game on April 17, could start at weakside linebacker this season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

This may be my most surprising choice, but I fully expect Mitchell to have a breakout 2021 season. It's a little tricky because the Buckeyes might only have a couple linebackers on the field in certain packages depending on what the coaching staff does with the bullet position. however, Mitchell seems to be in line to lock up the weak side position. The Buckeye linebackers struggled at times last season and with all three starters gone, a new face is going to be tasked with stepping up. https://twitter.com/TomOrr4/status/1325226243768246272

Brandon Smith, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith (12) sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

The Nittany Lions had to shuffle that linebacker group around last season due to the Micah Parsons opt-out, and that forced Brandon Smith to play on the strong side. For the record, he dominated, but he is expected to play a more natural role at Will this season and should continue his rise to stardom. https://twitter.com/Rob__Paul/status/1425523120056713219

