The Big Ten’s top five offensive tackles heading into 2021

The college football season kicks off in less than a month and we have been rolling through the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends.

The Big Ten has multiple offensive tackles that should hear their name called during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. I wanted to highlight the top five offensive tackles in the Big Ten heading into 2021.

Ohio State has two exceptional tackles that should be considered as some of the best in the league, but did we include both among our top five in the entire conference?

Let’s get to it.

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, here celebrating with fans after a win over Michigan in 2019, will serve as a public spokesman for a Tampa technology startup.

Nicholas Petit-Frere is one of the best edge blockers in the country and he isn't even the best on his own team. He doesn't get the credit he deserves, but he is half of one of the most impressive offensive tackle tandems in college football. Petit-Frere has a great chance to be first-team All-Big Ten when the season concludes. https://twitter.com/Buckeyeslife247/status/1424211239107010560

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Jan 4, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Team Highlight offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (72) and teammates celebrate as they beat the Team Spotlight at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Faalele opted out of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and the Golden Gophers are eager to get the behemoth who is listed at 6'9" and 400 pounds back. Faalele is expected to be in much better shape including some added athleticism. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1416557560874799110

Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) blocks tight end Cade Stover (16) and offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Thayer Munford is powerful and consistent. Munford rarely loses a battle and is one of the most important returning starters on the entire Ohio State team. Munford is the more heralded half of one of the elite tackle tandems in college football. https://twitter.com/BoomOrBustDraft/status/1423032618384248834

Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Most mock drafts already have Rasheed Walker etched into the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and for good reason. He is entering his third season as the starting blindside blocker and has been the best lineman on the team the last two seasons. Walker will make it a third in 2021. https://twitter.com/thecollegechaps/status/1412372965438758912

Logan Brown, Wisconsin

https://twitter.com/jessetemple/status/1379821776599924738 That is right, my number one tackle will be entering his first season as the starter, but Logan Brown has all of the tools to be an elite tackle. I fully expect the former 5-star recruit to elevate his play and transform the Wisconsin offensive line after a down 2020 season. Brown is a big boy at 305-pounds and once he finds his groove, he will be devastating. Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

