The Big Ten’s top five Inside linebackers heading into 2021

Ohio State football kicks off in less than a month, and we have been rolling through the best of the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, centers, and defensive ends.

The Buckeyes lost all three of their starting linebackers from the 2020 season and judging by the lack of presence on this list, it’s pretty clear someone will need to step up.

As always, we give you this list with more disclaimers than a credit card terms and conditions section. It’s early way before the ball is put down anywhere for real, and you’ll see injuries, breakout players, and disappointments.

Josh Ross, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross and defensive back Gemon Green tackle Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington during the second half of Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Another Wolverine linebacker with an insane amount of potential, but also a frustrating amount of inconsistency, Josh Ross is going to be a vital part of the rebuild of this new Michigan defensive scheme. https://twitter.com/chengelis/status/1418261071358476289

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (45) warms up early before the matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Wisconsin Badgers at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Leo Chenal is a nasty blitzer coming from the middle, and unlike most backers, caused consistent havoc as a pass rusher. For evidence look no further than his seven QB hurries and team-leading three sacks. Chenal is one-half of the most devastating inside linebacker duos in the country and was second on the team last season with 46 tackles in a COVID-19 shortened year. https://twitter.com/nflprospectspod/status/1425230486306103296

Jake Hansen, Illinois

Nov 21, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jake Hansen (35) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

It's weird to say this about an Illinois player, but Jake Hansen is an absolute stud and will likely leave as one of the best linebackers in school history. Had he declared after last season, he likely would have heard his name called early in the NFL draft. Hansen has a realistic chance at winning the Butkus Award this season. https://twitter.com/NCAAFNation247/status/1190291671508017152

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

Rutgers' Olakunle Fatukasi celebrates after recovering a fumble by Michigan State's Jayden Reed during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Syndication Lansing State Journal

Olakunle Fatukasi was the only player in the Big Ten to record over 100 tackles (101) during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, and like Hansen above, Fatukasi has a legit chance to take home the Butkus Award this season. The Scarlet Knights actually have a strong linebacking unit that is arguably the best in the conference. Having the conference's leading tackler is a big reason why. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1320754292442173440

Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn (57) and Wisconsin's Noah Burks (41) bring down Indiana's David Ellis (10) on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Indiana won the game, 14-6. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Jack Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles last season with 52, and it would be shocking if the emotional leader of this defense didn't once again lead them in tackles in 2021. Sanborn is a special player and likely would have been drafted early had he declared after last season. Much like his partner in crime, Chenal, Sanborn is also extremely effective as a pass rusher from the inside. https://twitter.com/Rob__Paul/status/1212502484800942080

