The Big Ten’s top five guards heading into 2021

The college football season kicks off in less than a month, and we have been rolling through the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive tackles.

The Ohio State offensive line will be missing a few stars from last season, but as Buckeye fans, we all know this program reloads and doesn’t rebuild. Our tackle list featured both starting Ohio State tackles, let’s see how many of the guards make the cut, and what other offensive tackles in the Big Ten are some of the best heading into 2021.

Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) attempts to block a field goal attempt by Penn State Nittany Lions placekicker Jake Pinegar (92) during the NCAA football game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. USA TODAY Sports

There is no way around it. The interior of the offensive line is going to miss Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, but the ultra-talented Paris Johnson should be up for the task to fill those big shoes. https://twitter.com/Dan_Hope/status/1424476562494312450

Conner Olson, Minnesota

https://twitter.com/TonyLiebert/status/1420052012276854791 Conner Olson is the leader of one of the more experienced and deepest offensive lines in the Big Ten. Like all of the Gopher linemen, Olsen is a big guy at 6 feet, 5 inches and 310 pounds.

Logan Bruss, Wiaconsin

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin beat Iowa, 24-22. USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin makes a strong case for the honor of Offensive Line U and Logan Bruss is the leader of another strong unit. Bruss is likely going to hear his name called very early in the 2022 NFL draft. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1260351549470998528

Cody Ince, Iowa

Nov. 7, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) and offensive lineman Cole Banwart (61) and offensive lineman Nick DeJong (56) and Michigan State Spartans defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (96) in action during the game at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Ince is likely going to start at right tackle this season after starting at left guard last season, but the position change shouldn't change how great he is. https://twitter.com/RussNFLDraft/status/1422163519475044357

Mike Miranda, Penn State

Oct. 26, 2019; East Lansing, Michigan; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Mike Miranda (73) gestures to sidelines during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Miranda is sliding inside from guard to center, but much like Cody Ince from Iowa, the move should only make Miranda better. He is one of three returning starters on the Penn State offensive line. https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1338892940454793219

