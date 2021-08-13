The Big Ten’s top five defensive ends heading into 2021

The college football season — and with it, some Ohio State football — kicks off in less than a month, and we have been rolling through the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, and centers.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have arguably the most talented defensive line in all of college football and they have insane depth at the defensive end position. Below we are going to rank the top five defensive ends in the Big Ten and the player or players listed from Ohio State may surprise you.

As always, keep in mind that it’s early in the season and there can be break-out players, injuries, and disappointments, so don’t get too upset with any of this.

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rests between reps during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Jack Sawyer is only a true freshman, but his potential is insane. He has the skillset and makings of being a force on the edge immediately. It's only fitting that Sawyer was the first player in the 2021 recruiting class to commit to Ohio State and he may be the most likely to make waves on the field first. https://twitter.com/11W/status/1423616101842358279

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Nov 7, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Boye Mafe (34) forces a fumble against Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Coran Taylor (7) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Boye Mafe is an athletic freak with the size and speed ratio to destroy any offensive lineman, but for him to fully realize his potential, he needs to work on his technique. Few players in the country are built to rush the passer like Mafe. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1402323783512477700

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson pursues on defense against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Aidan Hutchinson's 2020 season was cut to just three games due to an injury, but if he can come back fully healthy in 2021, he will hear his name called early in the 2022 NFL draft. Honestly, had he declared despite his injury, he would have likely been drafted early in 2021. Hutchinson will no doubt be a pivotal piece to the Michigan defense with a new defensive coordinator and new defensive scheme in town. Few players have the leadership and swagger that can take a unit to the next level. https://twitter.com/RussNFLDraft/status/1424724357151182850

George Karlaftis, Purdue

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Bimel Practice Complex in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The focus on defensive ends is usually placed on their effectiveness against the pass, but George Karlaftis is unmovable against the run game. Unbelievably, Karlaftis also utilizes his hands better than most NFL edge defenders. He has great length to go with ideal size at 6-foot, 4-inches, and 275-pounds. https://twitter.com/RiseNDraft/status/1425454620323745802

Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) practices during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Zach Harrison has not been as consistent as most would like, but I fully expect him to be named among the Buckeyes greats by the end of the season. This could very well be the year Harrison's length and fast-twitch ability result in a breakout season. https://twitter.com/TonyGerdeman/status/1424478199279403011 [listicle id=55374] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

