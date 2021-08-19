The Big Ten’s top five Cornerbacks heading into 2021

Ohio State football kicks off in less than a month, and we have been rolling through the best of the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, centers, defensive ends, defensive tackles, inside linebackers and outside linebackers.

Despite the loss of Shaun Wade and a few embarrassing performances last year, I have a ton of faith in the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive backfield and believe that their number one corner can be one of the best in the nation. The Big Ten has some intriguing corners and we give you the top five below.

Matt Hankins, Iowa

Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs with an intercepted ball in the endzone with Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during Hawkeyes football Kids Day at Kinnick open practice, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Matt Hankins is one of the most experienced and talented corners in the Big Ten returning to his fifth season with the Hawkeyes. He can lock down one-half of the field. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1319479474069667841

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) goes up to attempt to intercept a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cam Taylor-Britt is an absolute stud and the Cornhuskers' defensive backs coach, Travis Fisher thinks he is the best corner in the conference. I disagree, but he is close. https://twitter.com/BigShotsPod/status/1391088626533117953

Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Tariq Castro-Fields of Penn State is tackled by Max Melton of Rutgers in the first half during a Big Ten college football match up that saw Penn State defeat Rutgers 23-7 in Piscataway, NJ on December 5, 2020.

Big Ten College Football Penn State At Rutgers In Piscataway Nj On December 5 2020

The Nittany Lions are lucky that Tariq Castro-Fields decided to come back as he likely would have been an early-round selection in the NFL draft, but his return makes their defensive backfield an immediate strength. He is so dominant that he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors despite only being healthy for three games. https://twitter.com/GregPickel/status/1425849390460293134

Sevyn Banks, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerbacks Sevyn Banks (7), Demario McCall (1), Cameron Brown (26) and Lejond Cavazos (4) take a break between drills during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Sevyn Banks is the next in line to carry the torch at CB U (or BIA), but we have to try really hard to forget his extremely rough outing against Alabama in the National Championship. Kerry Coombs is the mastermind behind the development of Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward and Banks can fit that mold as well. https://twitter.com/Dan_Hope/status/1425849349314158603

Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

Dec 5, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) and defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) break up the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tiawan Mullen is the best cornerback in the Big Ten and his lockdown ability forces offenses to avoid his side of the field on a consistent basis. Few defensive backs in college football are as sticky as Mullen is when in man-to-man coverage. He still has room to grow and with this team slated to be even better than last season, Mullen might receive more of the spotlight. https://twitter.com/Rob__Paul/status/1426970732056174593

