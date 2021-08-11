The Big Ten’s top five centers heading into 2021

The college football season — and with it, some Ohio State football — kicks off in less than a month, and we have been rolling through the best of the Big Ten at each position. We have already completed our list of top five quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles and guards.

The Buckeyes will be breaking in a few new faces on the offensive line and that includes a new starter at the center spot to anchor things. In all likelihood, a familiar face will make the move there, but who and where will they rank?

We take a look at who are the best five centers in the Big Ten heading into the 2021 season.

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett, right, talks with center Tyler Linderbaum during the final Hawkeyes spring football practice of the season, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Linderbaum is not only the best center in the Big Ten, but also one of the best centers in the country. An All-American, Linderbaum is a pivotal piece of the Iowa offense. https://twitter.com/DanteCollinelli/status/1424724227421360128

Matt Allen, Michigan State

Michigan State's Matt Allen, center, and the offensive line work out during the opening day of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, on the MSU campus in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Matt Allen missed a majority of the 2020 season due to injury, but he elected to use the COVID-19 granted extra year of eligibility to return despite having an opportunity to be selected early in the 2020 NFL draft. He'll be a good one again.

Doug Kramer, Illinois

Sep 21, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) celebrates after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Kramer is the leader of a strong Fighting Illini offensive line and will continue to be the most dominant player on that unit. Another super senior taking advantage of the COVID-19 eligibility rules, he was good enough to be drafted had he declared. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1262435279941533696

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1337042904121024525 The Minnesota offensive line is underrated and aggressive. John Mitchell Schmitz is the leader of this road-grading line and plays with intent to put defenders in the dirt.

Harry Miller, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) run through drills during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Harry Miller can play either guard or center at an elite level, and it still remains to be seen which one the coaching staff puts him at, but he's been plugged in at center as of late. With the departure of Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis, someone has to fill those big shoes on the interior and Miller was impressive in starts at both left guard and center. https://twitter.com/Birm/status/1425129499897868289

