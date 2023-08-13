Big Ten’s top 10 rushing yardage leaders returning in 2023

Gone are the Big Ten’s top two leading rushers from a season ago. Minnesota moves on without the Big Ten’s leading rusher, Mohamed Ibrahim, and Illinois has to replace Chase Brown. Each rushed for over 1,600 yards last season to lead the Big Ten, and they scored a combined 30 rushing touchdowns.

But Michigan and Penn State each return two of the Big Ten’s top 10 leading rushers coming back in 2023. And with each having solid offensive lines this fall, those two schools should have big result son the ground this season.

Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 leading rushers returning in 2023 ranked by each player’s rushing yardage total from 2022.

Blake Corum, Michigan

2022 rushing yards: 1,463 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 18 touchdowns

The Big Ten’s top returning rushing leader was a Heisman Trophy candidate for the Big Ten champions. Blake Corum is coming back from a late season knee injury, otherwise he may have ended the season as the Big Ten’s leading rusher.

2022 rushing yards: 1,242 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 11 touchdowns

It has been routine for Wisconsin to have one of the Big Ten’s top rushers, and 2023 will be no exception. Braelon Edwards should be lining up for another big year on the ground for the Badgers.

Nick Singleton, Penn State

2022 rushing yards: 1,061 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 12 touchdowns

Penn State’s running game was rejuvenated with a youth movement in 2022. Nick Singleton was the Big Ten freshman of the year and set a new freshman rushing record for the Nittany Lions with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards, Michigan

2022 rushing yards: 991 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 7 touchdowns

When Blake Corum went down with an injury, Donovan Edwards was more than capable of rising to the occasion for the Wolverines. Edwards blew up for 216 rushing yards against Ohio State and 185 yards in the Big Ten championship game against Purdue.

2022 rushing yards: 989 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 10 touchdowns

Maryland’s Roman Hemby rushed for 100 yards in a single game four times last season but came up just shy of a 1,000-yard season. He should have a good chance to get there in 2023.

Devin Mockobee, Purdue

2022 rushing yards: 968 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 9 touchdowns

Purdue got a solid year out of freshman David Mockobee. Mockobee rushed for 100 yards in four games and could be an even more important player for the Boilermakers in what could be a bit of a transition season for the program.

2022 rushing yards: 915 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 6 touchdowns

Don’t be surprised if Nebraska relies on Anthony Grant in a big way this season. Matt Rhule has a history of having a solid running game, and Grant could benefit from that approach in Lincoln this season.

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

2022 rushing yards: 867 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 10 touchdowns

If not for the results of Nick Singleton, then Kaytron Allen would have set the Penn State freshman rushing touchdown record of 10. Allen and Singleton should continue to produce on the ground this season behind one of the best offensive lines head coach James Franklin has ever had.

Miyan Williams. Ohio State

2022 rushing yards: 825 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 14 touchdowns

Ohio State’s leading rusher had some trouble with injuries last season that kept him off the field for two games and limited his production in a few other games. So expect a healthy season to lead to big results in the rushing yardage department for Miyan Williams.

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

2022 rushing yards: 779 yards

2022 rushing touchdowns: 6 touchdowns

If there are two things you can typically rely on Iowa to have, it will be a stingy defense and a solid running game. That was the case in 2022 with Kaleb Johnson bursting on the scene for the Hawkeyes. Expect more of that to be the situation in 2023.

