Big Ten top 10 rushing leaders after Week 1

The Big Ten has been known to have some high-quality running backs over the course of its history, and the conference is already off and running with some good quality running backs in 2022. After the close of Week 1, seven different players around the Big Ten are averaging over 100 rushing yards per game, and the top two rushers have averaged over 140 yards per game after playing in two games.

And one quick look at the Big Ten’s rushing leaderboard may give you an early taste for which teams are going to thrive running the ball this season, and which teams may have some struggles getting the ball moving on the ground.

Here are the Big Ten’s top 10 rushers after Week 1 of the college football season.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Rushing yards: 358 yards

Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Rushing yards: 290 yards

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Rushing yards: 148 yards

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Rushing yards: 132 yards

Jalen Berger, Michigan State

Rushing yards: 120 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Rushing yards: 119 yards

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Rushing yards: 114 yards

Cam Porter, Northwestern

Rushing yards: 94 yards

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Rushing yards: 91 yards

Trey Potts, Minnesota

Rushing yards: 89 yards

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire