Big Ten top 10 rushing leaders after Week 1
The Big Ten has been known to have some high-quality running backs over the course of its history, and the conference is already off and running with some good quality running backs in 2022. After the close of Week 1, seven different players around the Big Ten are averaging over 100 rushing yards per game, and the top two rushers have averaged over 140 yards per game after playing in two games.
And one quick look at the Big Ten’s rushing leaderboard may give you an early taste for which teams are going to thrive running the ball this season, and which teams may have some struggles getting the ball moving on the ground.
Here are the Big Ten’s top 10 rushers after Week 1 of the college football season.
Chase Brown, Illinois
Rushing yards: 358 yards
Anthony Grant, Nebraska
Rushing yards: 290 yards
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Rushing yards: 148 yards
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
Rushing yards: 132 yards
Jalen Berger, Michigan State
Rushing yards: 120 yards
Evan Hull, Northwestern
Rushing yards: 119 yards
Roman Hemby, Maryland
Rushing yards: 114 yards
Cam Porter, Northwestern
Rushing yards: 94 yards
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Rushing yards: 91 yards
Trey Potts, Minnesota
Rushing yards: 89 yards