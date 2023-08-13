Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders returning in 2023

The Big Ten is returning a number of its top rushing yardage leaders from a season ago, but the wide receiver situation is much different. The Big Ten saw a number of its top receiving yardage leaders leave the Big Ten for the NFL or transfer to a new location since the close of the 2022 season, but there are still some talented receivers to look forward to around the Big Ten in 2023. And no team has the best receiver outlook than the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Below is a look at the top 10 Big Ten receiving yardage leaders from 2022 that are back this season. It should be noted there are some key players Big Ten fans will see this season that have found new homes in the Big Ten that would rank in the top 10 with their receiving totals from their previous schools season ago.

The players that would make this list if they were included are as follows:

Elijah Spencer, Minnesota: 943 yards, 9 TD for Charlotte in 2022

Naseim Brantley, Rutgers: 903 yards, 9 TD for Western Illinois

Dante Cephas, Penn State: 744 yards, 3 TD for Kent State

Kaden Prather, Maryland: 501 yards, 3 TD for West Virginia

These players would certainly change the outlook of this top 10 receivers list, but here are the top 10 players who played in the Big Ten in 2022 that are back as a potential leading receiver in 2023.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 1,263 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 14 touchdowns

The top returning wide receiver in the Big Ten just might be the best wide receiver in the nation. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is among the top receiver draft prospects for the 2024 NFL draft and he should put up some big numbers as the Big Ten’s top receiver this season.

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 1,151 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 10 touchdowns

Ohio State is spoiled with riches when it comes to the wide receiver position, but what else is new? When the second leading receiver coming back in the Big Ten isn’t even the team’s top receiver, you know Ohio State will be in good hands with its receivers, including Emeka Egbuka contributing at the level he will this fall.

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 715 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 5 touchdowns

It will be interesting to see if Isaiah Williams keeps up this level of production this season as the Illinois offense has a few questions going into this season. But there is no question who the go-to receiver will be for the Illini.

Chimere Dike, Wisconsin

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 689 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 6 touchdowns

Wisconsin may still be a team fueled more by the running game, but it is comforting to know the Badgers will have one of the top producing receivers if you are a Wisconsin fan. Dike could be a key player for a potential run to a Big Ten West title in Madison.

Cam Camper, Indiana

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 receiving yards: 569 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 2 touchdowns

He may have only scored two touchdowns a season ago, but Cam Camper is known for coming up with some big catches for the Hoosiers. Camper and the Indiana offense could be in for a long season this fall, but don’t expect Camper to dip too much in the yardage department. And take the over on two touchdowns this season.

Daniel Jackson, Minnesota

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 557 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 5 touchdowns

The Minnesota passing game could be fun to watch this season with the transfer addition mentioned earlier and the return of Daniel Jackson. The Gophers could have a solid offense to cause some noise in the Big Ten West race, and Jackson will be a key part of that.

Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 557 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 4 touchdowns

The Maryland passing game should be fun to watch this season with a new addition from the transfer portal, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, and the return of Jeshaun Jones. Opposing Big Ten secondaries will have to be on their toes when lining up trying to cover the Terrapins.

Julian Fleming, Ohio State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 533 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 6 touchdowns

Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback this fall, and he will certainly have no shortage of targets to choose from. Julian Fleming is just one of the receivers to pop up on this list coming off a productive 2022 season. And considering Fleming is just one of three Ohio State receivers to appear on this list, that should tell you how dangerous the Ohio State passing game could be this season.

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 499 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 6 touchdowns

The return of Cornelius Johnson for the 2023 season provides some good stability for the Wolverines, who do lose their leading receiver from a season ago (Ronnie Bell). Johnson did lead the Big Ten champs with six touchdown receptions last season. Expect some increases for Johnson in the stat sheet this season.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2022 receiving yards: 497 yards

2022 receiving touchdowns: 2 touchdowns

The only tight end to appear on this list, Brevyn Spann-Ford will be a key player in the Minnesota passing attack this season. Spann-Ford was the Big Ten’s 21st-leading receiver last season, to give you a sense of how much changeover the Big Ten faces on the receiving leader board this season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire