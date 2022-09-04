Big Ten top 10 receiving leaders after Week 1
The first full weekend of Big Ten football, with the absence of Northwestern, saw some big performances from receivers around the conference. Yet, the early top 10 leaderboard is missing some notable names from the list.
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Penn State’s Parker Washington are nowhere to be found after quiet or short season debuts in Week 1. But how long will those players be missing from the top of the Big Ten receiving leaderboard? We shall see as Smith-Njigba has an injury concern, although Washington should be just fine after being well covered by Purdue in the season opener.
Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 wide receivers through Week 1. Check out the Big Ten’s top 10 passing leaders and rushing leaders as well.
Cam Camper, Indiana
Receiving yards: 156 yards
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Receiving yards: 153 yards
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Receiving yards: 150 yards
Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Receiving yards: 138 yards
Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
Receiving yards: 110 yards
D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana
Receiving yards: 109 yards
Chimere Dike, Wisconsin
Receiving yards: 106 yards
Malik Washington, Northwestern
Receiving yards: 97 yards
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Receiving yards: 90 yards