Big Ten top 10 receiving leaders after Week 1

The first full weekend of Big Ten football, with the absence of Northwestern, saw some big performances from receivers around the conference. Yet, the early top 10 leaderboard is missing some notable names from the list.

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Penn State’s Parker Washington are nowhere to be found after quiet or short season debuts in Week 1. But how long will those players be missing from the top of the Big Ten receiving leaderboard? We shall see as Smith-Njigba has an injury concern, although Washington should be just fine after being well covered by Purdue in the season opener.

Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 wide receivers through Week 1. Check out the Big Ten’s top 10 passing leaders and rushing leaders as well.

Cam Camper, Indiana

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 156 yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 153 yards

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 150 yards

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 138 yards

Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 110 yards

D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 109 yards

Chimere Dike, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 106 yards

Malik Washington, Northwestern

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 97 yards

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 90 yards

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire