Big Ten top 10 passing leaders after Week 1

The Big Ten may be more known historically for its running backs, but the game is changing and quarterbacks are passing more and more these days. And after Week 1 of the college football season, the leaderboard in the Big Ten has some names you may not have expected to be on top. Of course, the Big Ten’s top two passing leaders have had the benefit of playing two games already.

Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s passing leaderboard after Week 1 of the college football season. Odds are this will look a little bit different in a few weeks, but we’ll see how much it changes after week 2.

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Passing yards: 548 yards

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Passing yards: 426 yards

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Passing yards: 356 yards

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Passing yards: 330 yards

Ryan Hillinski, Northwestern

Passing yards: 314 yards

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Passing yards: 290 yards

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Passing yards: 282 yards

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Passing yards: 233 yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Passing yards: 223 yards

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Passing yards: 219 yards

