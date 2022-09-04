Big Ten top 10 passing leaders after Week 1
The Big Ten may be more known historically for its running backs, but the game is changing and quarterbacks are passing more and more these days. And after Week 1 of the college football season, the leaderboard in the Big Ten has some names you may not have expected to be on top. Of course, the Big Ten’s top two passing leaders have had the benefit of playing two games already.
Here is an updated look at the Big Ten’s passing leaderboard after Week 1 of the college football season. Odds are this will look a little bit different in a few weeks, but we’ll see how much it changes after week 2.
Casey Thompson, Nebraska
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 548 yards
Tommy DeVito, Illinois
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 426 yards
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 356 yards
Connor Bazelak, Indiana
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 330 yards
Ryan Hillinski, Northwestern
Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 314 yards
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 290 yards
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 282 yards
Payton Thorne, Michigan State
Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 233 yards
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 223 yards
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Passing yards: 219 yards