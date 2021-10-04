Big Ten teams queued up behind Alabama, Georgia in latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-130

Alabama and Georgia can't be budged off the top two spots but the Big Ten is beginning to show some depth in this week's USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 2 Bulldogs are easy picks to lead the Football Bowl Subdivision after sailing past No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 17 Arkansas.

But the two SEC superpowers are followed by a run of teams from the Big Ten. Up next are No. 3 Iowa, which beat Maryland by 37 points, and No. 4 Penn State, which was the first team to shutout Indiana since 2000.

Then comes No. 6 Michigan, which bullied Wisconsin to remain unbeaten, and No. 10 Ohio State, which is up three spots after finally looking the part of a College Football Playoff contender in destroying Rutgers.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) shakes hands with wide receiver Chris Olave (2) after Olave's touchdown reception against Rutgers.

Two SEC teams are among this week's biggest risers. Kentucky is up 18 spots to No. 8 after beating Florida for the second time in four years. Auburn is back into the top 25 at No. 22 after winning at LSU for the first time since 1999.

It was a rough weekend for the Pac-12, which has zero unbeaten teams after Oregon lost in overtime to Stanford. The Ducks dropped six positions to No. 9 but remained ahead of Ohio State thanks to last month's win in Columbus.

Two Pac-12 teams jumped up the 1-130 but remained just outside the top 25: No. 26 Arizona State rose 13 spots after beating UCLA and No. 32 Oregon State is up 32 places after defeating Washington to take over first place in the North division.

There's even a change at the bottom. While it seemed preordained that Connecticut would remain at No. 130 all season after several blowouts and an ugly loss to Holy Cross in September, the Huskies are up to No. 129 after hanging close with Wyoming and Vanderbilt. UConn is replaced by No. 130 Massachusetts, but that might not last long: UMass hosts the Huskies this Saturday in what is on paper the worst game of the regular season.

