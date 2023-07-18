How have Big Ten teams performed in the Playoff Era?

The College Football Playoff era has seen some Big Ten conference shakeups, and in 2024 the conference will once again look different as UCLA and USC join the league.

Wisconsin has been a mainstay at the top of the Big Ten. In fact, the Badgers have the third-best record in the conference since the start of the playoff era in 2014.

Only Ohio State and Michigan have had better conference records since that time, with the Buckeyes running laps around the rest of the league at 74-6 in that timeframe.

The Badgers are closely trailed by Iowa, who they will see this year at Camp Randall on October 14. Check out where the Big Ten team’s have stacked up in the playoff era courtesy of JR’s Rankings on Twitter:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire