Which Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament?

On Thursday afternoon, 68 teams around the country will begin a national championship run. March Madness is full of intriguing matchups this year, with the fun just hours away from the beginning. While Rutgers is not in the tournament this year, the Big Ten will be well represented.

Six teams from the conference will be looking for glory. That list includes Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Illinois. In that group, the only No.1 seed is Purdue, who finished the regular season with a 17-3 record.

Additionally, the conference will be looking to win its first national title in 24 years. The last team to win March Madness was Michigan State in 2000. Since then, the Big Ten has had at least one team in the finals seven times, going 0-7. They are hoping that streak comes to an end this year.

Regardless of how the tournament unfolds, there will be plenty for fans in the Big Ten to watch for, with only six teams remaining.

Purdue

What March Means.

🔖: @PurdueFed pic.twitter.com/Qr6mUgX45D

— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 19, 2024

Tournament seed: No.1 seed in the Midwest region

Regular season record: 29-4, (17-3)

Last tournament appearance: 2023

Michigan State

Longest NCAA Tournament streak in Big Ten history ✅

Third-longest Tournament streak in NCAA history ✅ First men’s basketball head coach in history to lead his team to 26 straight NCAA Tournament appearances ✅ pic.twitter.com/9q7jOTS5bH

— Michigan State Men’s Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 18, 2024

Tournament seed: No.9 seed in the West Region

Regular season record:19-14, (10-10)

Last tournament appearance: 2023

Northwestern

Behind the Scenes at Selection Sunday 📺

NCAA March Madness Confidential will be with us for our run. pic.twitter.com/93il3NUT4p

— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 19, 2024

Tournament seed: No.9 seed in the East Region

Regular season record: 21-11, (12-8)

Last tournament appearance: 2023

Wisconsin

Ready for more. Let’s dance.

🆚 (12) James Madison 📅 Friday, March 22 📍 Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/5cjy6IgFio

— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 17, 2024

Tournament seed: No.5 seed in the South Region

Regular season record: 22-13, (11-9)

Last tournament appearance: 2022

Nebraska

DANCING IN MEMPHIS. #GBR pic.twitter.com/9nei6PJjQV — Nebraska Men’s Basketball (@HuskerMBB) March 17, 2024

Tournament seed: No.8 seed in the South Region

Regular season record: 23-10, (12-8)

Last tournament appearance: 2014

Illinois

WE ARE THE 2O24 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS 🏆 #Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/4YD2MaCCTM — Illinois Men’s Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 17, 2024

Tournament seed: No.3 seed in the East region

Regular season record: 26-8, (14-6)

Last tournament appearance: 2023

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire