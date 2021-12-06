What Big Ten teams made bowl games?

Nine Big Ten programs made a bowl game this year, underscoring the strength of the conference from top-to-bottom.

The bowl season for the conference, of course, is highlighted by the Capital One Orange Bowl featuring No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 Georgia. That is one of two College Football Playoff games on Dec. 31, the other featuring No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Cincinnati.

Four Big Ten teams finished in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Big Ten had the most teams (four) in the top 15 of the rankings of any conference. The SEC had five teams ranked in the College Football Playoff, led by No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Capital One Orange Bowl (No. 2 Michigan v. No. 3 Georgia)

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X (No. 6 Ohio State v. No. 11 Utah)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (No. 10 Michigan State v. No. 12 Pittsburgh)

VRBO Citrus Bowl (No. 15 Iowa v. No. 22 Kentucky)

Story continues

Our last bowl game in Orlando…@CoachDrewTate ➡️ Warren Holloway for 56 yards as time expires to capture a 30-25 #Hawkeyes win over LSU ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sOJLf72A91 — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 5, 2021

Outback Bowl (Penn State v. No. 21 Arkansas)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Wisconsin v. Arizona State)

Vegas has been good to Bucky lately https://t.co/mIVZP9asM7 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 5, 2021

TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Purdue v. Tennessee)

🚂💨 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄. Get your tickets now, Boilermakers! 🎟️: https://t.co/09xEmQAlPf pic.twitter.com/U58sYiX5KO — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 5, 2021

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Maryland v. Virginia Tech)

1

1