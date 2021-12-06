What Big Ten teams made bowl games?

Kristian Dyer
·2 min read
Nine Big Ten programs made a bowl game this year, underscoring the strength of the conference from top-to-bottom.

The bowl season for the conference, of course, is highlighted by the Capital One Orange Bowl featuring No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 Georgia. That is one of two College Football Playoff games on Dec. 31, the other featuring No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Cincinnati.

Four Big Ten teams finished in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Big Ten had the most teams (four) in the top 15 of the rankings of any conference. The SEC had five teams ranked in the College Football Playoff, led by No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Capital One Orange Bowl (No. 2 Michigan v. No. 3 Georgia)

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X (No. 6 Ohio State v. No. 11 Utah)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (No. 10 Michigan State v. No. 12 Pittsburgh)

VRBO Citrus Bowl (No. 15 Iowa v. No. 22 Kentucky)

Outback Bowl (Penn State v. No. 21 Arkansas)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Wisconsin v. Arizona State)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Purdue v. Tennessee)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Maryland v. Virginia Tech)

