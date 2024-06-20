Big Ten Team Trying To Snag Key Notre Dame Staff Member

As much as the transfer portal has changed things in college football, recruiting is still the lifeblood of any successful program. Notre Dame has shown gains in recruiting under Marcus Freeman and the Wisconsin football program has certainly taken notice.

According to multiple reports, including our colleagues at Badgers Wire, Wisconsin is targeting Notre Dame top recruiting staffer Carter Auman to become its new director of player personnel

When you run a successful program, others are going to come for your staffers, that’s just part of the gig. If Auman goes to Wisconsin or stays at Notre Dame remains to be seen, but the fact he’s being targeted shouldn’t come as any kind of surprise considering the success he’s helped Notre Dame achieve on the recruiting trail.

Can confirm the @JohnDBrice1 report that Wisconsin is targeting Notre Dame's Carter Auman for its DPP opening. Auman has done a great job with 2025 WR commit Elijah Burress and 2026 targets Joey O'Brien and LB Tank King. A significant piece to the recruiting puzzle in The Gug. pic.twitter.com/fCjaXSu1rC — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) June 20, 2024

