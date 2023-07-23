Big Ten team recruiting rankings – As of July 23, 2023

College football’s mid-summer recruiting push is nearly its completion. It’s during that time — the beginning of June to the end of July — when programs architect their classes before preparation for the upcoming seasons begins.

It was a productive time for Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2024 class. The group rounded into form with 20 commitments overall, seven blue-chip recruits and a top-25 national ranking. It is a good first cycle for Fickell as he worked to capitalize on the momentum and excitement from his hire.

With each program’s 2024 class close to completion, here is how each Big Ten class is ranked by 247Sports.com (including USC and UCLA, which will join the conference in 2024):

Northwestern

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs past Ohio Bobcats defensive end Will Evans (9) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

No. 62 overall. 10 commitments. 137.54 points.

UCLA

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs into the end zone for a two point conversion against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 60 overall. 9 commitments. 144.53 points.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 56 overall. 17 commitments. 150.53 points.

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (10) recovers a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 49 overall. 12 commitments. 177.05 points.

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No. 45 overall. 16 commitments. 182.33 points.

Illinois

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No. 40 overall. 17 commitments. 187.48 points.

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

No. 31 overall. 22 commitments. 204.68 points.

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No. 28 overall. 23 commitments. 207.38 points.

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 27 overall. 20 commitments. 207.84 points.

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 overall. 21 commitments. 216.41 points.

Wisconsin

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, left, talks with head coach Luke Fickell during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 21 overall. 20 commitments. 223.44 points.

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 overall. 24 commitments. 226.13 points.

USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 overall. 17 commitments. 255.88 points.

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 overall. 24 commitments. 262.68 points.

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 overall. 26 commitments. 266.22 points.

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 overall. 18 commitments. 281.68 points.

